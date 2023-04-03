Nasa don name di first black man and woman to go to di moon

Wia dis foto come from, NASA

one hour wey don pass

Di US space agency Nasa don name di four astronaut wey go go back to di Moon afta 50 years.

Victor Glover go become di first eva black astronaut to go to di moon.

While Christina Koch become di first woman o go.

Di oda astronauts na Reid Wiseman and Jeremy Hansen and dem go fly for capsule round di Moon late next year or early 2025.

Di astronauts no go land for di moon but dis dia mission go clear road for touchdown by di next crew to go.

Di three US and one Canadian bin dey presented to di public for one ceremony wey hold for Houston, Texas.

Dem go now start ogbonge training to prepare demselves.

By selecting woman and pesin of colour, Nasa dey keep dia promise say diversity go dey dia exploration efforts.

All di former pipo wey go to do Moon missions na white men dem be.

Who be di astronauts for di Moon mission

Wia dis foto come from, Nasa/ JSC/ASU/Andy Saunders Wetin we call dis foto, Di Apollo 8 mission snap di iconic Earthrise picture

Reid Wiseman (47) na US Navy pilot wey bin serve as di head of Nasa astronaut office at some point. E don fly space mission before, to di International Space station for 2015.

Victor Glover (46) na US Navy test pilot. E join Nasa for 2013 and do im first spaceflight for 2020. E be di first African American wey don stay for di space station for six months.

Christina Koch (44) na electrical engineer. She get di record for di longest continuous time wey woman don spend for space, 328 days. With Nasa astronaut Jessica Meir , she bin do di first all female spacewalk for October 2019.

Jeremy Hanson (47) bin dey work as fighter pilot with di Royal Canadian Air Force before e join di Canadian Space Agency. E neva fly enta space.

Nasa Administrator Bill Nelson say, "di Artemis-2 crew dey represent di thousands of pipo wey dey work taya to carry us go di stars. Dis na dia crew, dis na awa crew, dis na humanity crew".

"Nasa astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Hammock Koch and CSA astronaut Jeremy Hansen, all get dia own tori but togeda dem represent our creed: E plurinus unum - out of many, one. Togeda we dey usher new era of exploration for new generation for star sailors and dreamers - di Artemis Generation."

Wiseman go be di commander; Glover go be im pilot; Koch and Hansen go act as di supporting "mission specialists".

Di four of dem dey repeat di 1968 mission wey Apollo 8 do, wey be di first human spaceflight wey go reach di Moon.

Di crew na di wan wey snap di popular "Earthrise" picture wey show Earth from behind di lunar horizon.

Di major difference dis time na di use of 21st Century technology wey Nasa develop for dia Artemis programme. For Greek mythology, Artemis na di twin sister of Apollo.

Last year Nasa test dia hardware wen dem send di next generation Moon rocket, Space Launch system and its associated crew capsule, Orion to 25 day excursion round di Moon without anyone inside.

Now di astronauts go likely climb Orion for Artemis-2 and go di moon for journey wey fit take ten days.

Di last human flight go di moon na Apollo 17 for December 1972. Di first landing na Apollo 11 for 1969.

Artemis-3 wey go be di first landing for di new era no go happun until at least afta 12 months afta dis mission go come.

Nasa neva even gett system wey fit carry asstronauts land for di lunar surface. Dat na wetin Elon Musk Space X company dey work on.