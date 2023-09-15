Tinubu nominate Olayemi Cardoso to serve as new CBN govnor

Wia dis foto come from, Olayemi Cardoso

15 September 2023, 18:09 WAT New Informate 7 minutes wey don pass

Nigeria President Bola Tinubu don approve di nomination of Dr. Olayemi Michael Cardoso to serve as di new Govnor of di Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), for a term of five (5) years first pending im confirmation by di Nigerian Senate.

Di nomination dey subject to confirmation by di Senate of di Federal Republic of Nigeria.

President Tinubu has approve di nomination of four new Deputy Governors of di Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), for a term of five (5) years first, pending dia confirmation by di Nigerian Senate.

Dem be:

Mrs. Emem Nnana Usoro

Mr. Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo

Mr. Philip Ikeazo

Dr. Bala M. Bello

Who be Olayemi Cardoso?

Olayemi Michael Cardoso na Nigerian banker, chartered stockbroker and public policy expert.

E don serve for over four decades for di public, private and development sectors as a leader and innovator.

E serve as Commissioner for di Lagos State Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget; Chairman of di board of di African Venture Philanthropy Alliance and, most recently, Chairman of Citibank Nigeria Ltd for 12 years, until im resignation for 2022.

Cardoso, wey be Lagosian, attend Corona School Ikoyi and St. Gregory College for Lagos for im primary and secondary education.

E complete im undergraduate studies afta e get Bachelor degree (B.Sc.) in Managerial and Administrative Studies from Aston University for 1980.

E later further im education for Harvard Kennedy School of Government (HKS), wia e get Masters degree in Public Administration for 2005 as a Mason Fellow.

In recognition of im contribution for private and public sector, Aston university give Cardoso a Doctorate in Business Administration (DBA) (honoris causa) for 2017.

E also be Fellow of di Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers.

Cardoso dey married with five children and three grandchildren.

Im parents be descendants of Brazilian returnees and come from ogbonge families from Popo Aguda.

Im papa, Felix Bankole Cardoso, na di first indigenous Accountant-General of di Federation of Nigeria for 1963; and, di first indigenous Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Barclays Bank of Nigeria afta e join di bank for 1972.