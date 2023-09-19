Newcastle return to Champions League afta 20 years - See oda fixtures for today

Di Uefa Champions League go start today wit matches across Europe.

One of di matches wey eyes go dey on na di match between former Italian champions AC Milan and newbees Newcastle from England.

Di match go see Serie A side AC Milan play Premier League club Newcastle United.

Newcastle oga Eddie Howe say e go be a "proud moment" for am wen e attend im first Champions League game and lead di Magpies against AC Milan for di San Siro Stadium.

Newcastle dey return to dis ogbonge football competition for Europe for di first time in 20 years.

"Dis na game of football and I tink say na like dat we go approach am," Howe tok.

"Yes, na special game and we get to be at our best."

Howe, wey spend di majority of im career as a player and manager for Bournemouth, reveal say im neva attend any Champions League game before - even as a spectator.

Im dey make im debut for di home of seven-time European champions AC Milan.

"I always bin dey too busy working to take one in," Howe tok. "But no be sometin I don really tink about.

"Yes, e go be a very proud moment for me. I tink say e go be a very proud moment for everybody wey dey connected wit Newcastle to be back in di Champions League after a long period away."

Newcastle go face AC Milan side wey lose dia derby 5-1 to Inter Milan on Saturday.

Magpies midfielder Sandro Tonali go face im club wey im leave during summer for £53m.

"E go be di most thrilling feeling to come out into di stadium packed wit pipo again," di Italy international tok.

"Dem allow me live my dream hia for AC Milan, but now I come back as a rival. I go get a lot of feelings.

"Evtitin happen so fast wit di transfer, I bin dey overwhelmed at first, but I don come across a wonderful team, wonderful staff and play for pipo wey love football. Di pipo of Newcastle go help anybody."

Newcastle last game for di Champions League na a 2-0 home defeat by Barcelona in March 2003.

Oda Fixtures today

Oda matches wey go shele today na

Feyenoord vs Celtic

Manchester City vs Red Star Belgrade

Young Boys vs RB Leipzig

Lazio vs Athletico Madrid

Barcelona vs Royal Antwerp

PSG vs Borussia Dortmund