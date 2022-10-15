Real Madrid vs Barcelona - Team news, kick-off and how to watch

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger go play for di El Clasico match against Barcelona on Sunday afta dem give am clearance.

But goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois go miss di match.

Rudiger bin need 20 stitches for forehead afta im bin collide wit Shakhtar Donetsk keeper Anatoliy Trubin as im score for dia 1-1 Champions League draw on Tuesday.

Di German, wey sign from Chelsea for June, go wear a protective face mask.

"Rudiger na warrior," Real manager Carlo Ancelotti tok.

"If you see am, Im body dey sweet am well-well and im dey look forward to Sunday game."

Belgium international Courtois no go dey available for selection sake of lack of match practice.

Di Belgium goalkeeper back injury don see am miss Real past four matches.

"Im don recover and dats great for us," Ancelotti tok. "But im need more practice to get back to peak form. We no go rush am back until im dey ready."

Real and Barcelona dey level on points for di top of La Liga, although Barca fit fail to qualify for di group stage of di Champions League for di second successive season.

Dem don only win one of dia four matches for di competition.

But Ancelotti say dia poor form for Europe no go affect di game for Bernabeu.

"Barcelona don win all dia La Liga games except for dia debut," e tok.

"Dem get problems for Champions League but dis na different competition wit a different outlook.

For La Liga dem dey extraordinary.

"We go enjoy ourselves. We wan win, but we still get a long way to go."

Real Madrid vs Barcelona kick-off

Dem go play dis El Clasico match for Santiago Bernabéu and kick- off na 3:15pm Wes African time.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Head to head

See di results of dia last ten competitive meeting

20/03/22 (LIGA) Real Madrid 0-4 Barça

12/01/22 (SUPER CUP) Barça 2-3 Real Madrid

24/10/21 (LIGA) Barça 1-2 Real Madrid

10/04/21 (LIGA) Real Madrid 2-1 Barça

24/10/20 (LIGA) Barça 1-3 Real Madrid

01/03/20 (LIGA) Real Madrid 2-0 Barça

18/12/19 (LIGA) Barça 0-0 Real Madrid

02/03/19 (LIGA) Real Madrid 0-1 Barça

27/02/19 (COPA) Real Madrid 0-3 Barça

06/02/19 (COPA) Barça 1-1 Real Madrid

