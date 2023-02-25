Buhari tok why e show im ballot paper afta voting

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria Presidency Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria president show im ballot paper afta im vote on Saturday for Daura

25 February 2023, 17:16 WAT New Informate one minute wey don pass

President Muhammadu Buhari don explain why im display im ballot paper afta im vote on Saturday.

Many Nigerians shock afta video capture moment wen di President display im ballot paper wia im thumb print for di All Progressives Congress candidate Bola Tinubu.

“Di show of di ballot paper to di media and di public na commitment to my party and di national leader," tok-tok pesin for di president Garba Shehu tweet.

Buhari cast im vote along wit im wife, Aisha and oda family members for Ward A, Sarkin Yara Polling Unit, 003 for Daura Katsina state.

According to di President “APC go win, from Daura to Lagos.’’

Voting don end for some places across di kontri for di presidential and national assembly election.

And dem don begin count di result.

Whoever win as president go take ova from Buhari for May 29 wen im tenure go finish.

Wetin law tok about displaying your ballot paper?

“Di law no allow for displaying of ballot paper.’’ dat na wetin Femi Falana SAN tell BBC Pidgin during interview.

E say di law protect secrecy in voting, so e no dey allowed to display ballot paper.

According section under 122 of di electoral act e forbid di communication to any oda pesin wey pesin vote for.

Oga Falana add say wetin President Buhari do no dey allowed under di law

On di Buhari action to display im ballot tok e say: “I feel say dem no advice di president well.’’

How di election dey work?

In order to win, a candidate gatz get di highest number of votes nationwide, and more than a quarter of ballots cast in at least two-thirds of di states for Nigeria.

If none of the candidates manage dis, den dem go go second round, or a run-off, within 21 days between di top two candidates.

Who dey run for president?

A total of 18 candidates dey campaign for di top job, but only three get a realistic chance of winning, according to opinion polls.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, 70, dey stand for di ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party. Im dey known as a political godfather for south-west region, im get big influence but e dey allegations of corruption ova di years and poor health, both of dem im don deny am. Some say im campaign slogan 'Emi Lokan', wey mean "na my turn [to be president]" for Yoruba language, dey show a sense of entitlement.

Atiku Abubakar, 76, dey run on behalf of di main opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP). Im don run for presidency five times before - all of which im don lose. Most of im career im don dey corridors of power, e work as a top civil servant, vice-president under Olusegun Obasanjo and a prominent businessman. Just like OgaTinubu, him dey face accuse of corruption and cronyism, all dis accuse im don deny am.