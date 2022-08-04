DR Congo anti-UN protests - Tins we learn

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

4 August 2022, 14:02 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Democratic Republic of Congo don ask di tok-tok pesin of di UN peace-making force for di kontri make e comot sharp-sharp.

Di foreign ministry accuse Mathais Gillmann say im tok "indelicate and inopportune statements".

Last week, violent protests bin kill about 30 pipo for eastern DR Congo wey bin dey ask di UN force alias Monusco to comot.

Di demonstrators bin hala say since di UN mission land di kontri, dem neva fit to stop di violence by rebels dia.

So, we think am say make we sama una some of di key gbas gbos wey dey happun dia

When di conflict start

Di conflict for DR Congo na combination of plenti-plenti gbas-gbos wit plenti players dem.

Although, rebels start to enta di picture for 1996, na for 1960 kasala first burst for di then Zaire to declare Katanga independent.

How many rebels dey

As at now tori be say dem be ova one hundred rebel groups wey dey cause kasala for eastern DRC.

Of those number na three dey make di greatest noise, dem be ADF (Allied Democratic Forces), CODECO and M23 rebels.

Wetin dem want

M23 rebels dey find jobs for DR Congo and want make goment fight di rebels wey dey disturb dia pipo wey don become IDPs for Uganda and Rwanda.

ADF originally come from Uganda wia dem bin dey fight agaist persecution of Muslims, but since dem enta DRC as members of di so-called Islamic state

When UN show

Na for di year 2000, di United Nations Security Council bin first send 5,500 UN force to monitor cease fire wey di Congolese Liberation Movement (MLC) rebels supported by Uganda and Rally for Congolese Democracy (RCD) rebels backed by Rwanda follow sign, di year before.

Dem send anoda 3,000 UN Brigade for July 2013.

Wetin UN forcers dey do for dia

UN forces bin originally come di kontri for 2002 to monitor ceasefire wey rebels and di goment bin sign for 1999.

But as at 2022, na ova 18,000 personnel for di kontri. Dis na do second largest UN mission for di world.

Dem dey on peacekeeping mission and di aim na to bring peace and stability to region.

For 2010, di new frce Munsco take ova from di former UN force.

Peace toks wit rebels

Plenti peace toks for dis decades long kasala for DR Congo.

Even sef some lead to sease fire as recent as

UN Peacemakers deaths

During di latest anti Un protests wey happun for DRC, four UN peacemakers in die as di protests turn violent.