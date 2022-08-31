Man Utd wan free Wan-Bissaka, Chelsea eye £77m croatia defender Gvardiol

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Everton and Leeds don join Southampton for trying to sign Cody Gakpo. PSV Eindhoven bin reject a bid of 25m euros (£21.4m) from di Saints earlier dis week for di highly rated 23-year-old Dutch international. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Fulham dey hope to sign former Brazil winger Willian, 34, Paris St-Germain and France defender Layvin Kurzawa, 29, Roma and di Netherlands forward Justin Kluivert, 23, and Marseille and Senegal forward Bamba Dieng, 22, by Thursday. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Brighton say dem no wan sell dia Ecuador international midfielder Moises Caicedo, 20, who dey linked with £42m move to Liverpool. (TalkSport)

Chelsea dey in talks over completing £77m deal for Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol, 20, by Thursday transfer deadline, with di intention of loaning him back to im present club RB Leipzig. (Mail)

Manchester United go allow Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 24, to leave di club if dem fit gree move for Barcelona Sergino Dest, 21, who be USA international. (90min)

Arsenal and Everton dey among a number of clubs wey get interest in Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21, with a late move still a possibility. (Metro)

Juventus dey look set to complete loan deal with an option to buy for PSG Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes, 28, who bin dey interest Arsenal. (La Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Leicester City dey in talks over £17.2million deal for Reims defender Wout Faes, 24, with di Belgium international seen as potential replacement for French defender Wesley Fofana, 21, who dey close in on £70m move to Chelsea. (Mail)

Ivory Coast defender Willy Boly, 31, go undergo medical for Nottingham Forest before im £2.25m switch from Wolverhampton Wanderers. (Athletic - subscription needed)

Barcelona fit move for Arsenal and Spain right-back Hector Bellerin, 27, if dem no fit land Argentina defender Juan Foyth, 24, from Villarreal in di final days of the summer transfer window. (90min)

Atletico Madrid dey prepared to make £20m offer to sign Aston Villa and Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz, 24, who dey di last year of im contract with the Premier League club. (Telegraph -subscription required)

Brighton dey eye last-minute deal for Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour, 21, with di Scotland international looking to get im career back on track after a dissapointing loan spell with Norwich. (Mail)

Valencia and Spain midfielder Carlos Soler, 25, dey set to join PSG in deal worth 18m euros plus add-ons. (Marca - in Spanish)

Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gueye, 32, go fly to England to complete im proposed move to Everton from PSG for a nominal fee. (Athletic - subscription needed)