Di two generals wey dey fight over Sudan future

one hour wey don pass

One soundtrack of explosions, one skyline dominated by bitter, black smoke, one daily existence of fear and uncertainty as bullets, rockets and rumours fly.

Life don change for di worse for pipo wey dey live for Sudan capital, Khartoum, and in many oda parts of di kontri.

And di pipo wey dey di heart of di kasala na two generals: Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, di leader of di Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, aka Hemedti, the head of di paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Di two bin work together, and carry out one coup together - now dia battle for supremacy dey tear Sudan apart.

Di relationship between di two don tey.

Both bin play key roles for di counter-insurgency against Darfuri rebels, for di civil war in Sudan western region wey start in 2003.

Gen Burhan rise to control di Sudanese army for Darfur.

Hemedti na di commander of one of di many Arab militias, wey dey collectively known as di Janjaweed, wey di goment employ to brutally put down di largely non-Arab Darfuri rebel groups.

Majak D'Agoot na di deputy director of di National Intelligence and Security Services for dat time - before e come become deputy defence minister for South Sudan wen e secede in 2011.

E meet Gen Burhan and Hemedti for Darfur, and tok say dem work well together. But e tell di BBC say e see little sign say either go rise to di top of di state.

Hemedti na simply a militia leader "playing a counter-insurgency role, helping di military", while Gen Burhan na career soldier, though "with all di ambitions of di Sudanese officer corps, anything dey possible".

Di military don dey run Sudan for most of im post-independence history.

Sudan expert Alex de Waal once describe di goment tactics for Darfur as "counter-insurgency on di cheap", used regular troops, ethnic militias and air power to fight off di rebels - with little to no regard for civilian casualties.

Dem don describe Darfur as di first genocide of di 21st Century, with di Janjaweed accuse of ethnic cleansing and using mass rape as a weapon of war.

Hemedti later become di commander of wetein fit be described as an offshoot of di Janjaweed, im RSF.

Hemedti power grow boku once e don begin dey supply troops to fight for di Saudi-led coalition for Yemen.

Sudan then-military ruler, Omar al-Bashir, bin come to rely on Hemedti and di RSF as a counterweight to di regular armed forces, wit di hope say e go dey too difficult for any single armed group to depose am.

For di end - after months of popular protests - di generals gum-bodi to overthrow Bashir, in April 2019.

Later dat year, dem sign one agreement wit di protesters to form one civilian-led goment wey dey overseen by di Sovereign Council, a joint civilian-military body, with Gen Burhan for im head, and Hemedti as im deputy.

E last two years - until October 2021 - wen di military strike, taking power for themselves, with Gen Burhan again at di head of di state and Hemedti again im deputy.

Siddig Tower Kafi na civilian member of di Sovereign Council, and dey always meet di two generals.

E say e no see any sign of any disagreements until after di 2021 coup.

Den "Gen Burhan begin dey restore di Islamists and di former regime members to dia old positions", e tell di BBC.

"E dey become clear say di plan of Gen Burhan na to restore the old regime of Omar al-Bashir to power."

Oga Siddig tok say dis na wen Hemedti begin to have doubts, as e feel say Bashir cronies never fully trust am.

Sudanese politics don always dey dominated by an elite wey dey largely drawn from di ethnic groups based around Khartoum and di River Nile.

Hemedti come from Darfur, and di Sudanese elite dey often tok about am and im soldiers in pejorative terms, as "kontri bumpkins" wey no fit to rule di state.

Over di last two or three years, e don dey try to position imsef as a national figure, and even as a representative of di marginalised peripheries - wey dey try to forge alliances with rebel groups for Darfur and South Kordofan wey dem don task am to destroy before-before.

E don also dey speak regularly of a need for democracy despite im forces having brutally put down civilian protests in di past.

Tensions between di army and di RSF grow as deadline for forming a civilian goment approach, focus on di thorny issue of how di RSF suppose dey re-integrated into di regular armed forces.

And den di gbasgbos start, pitting di RSF against di SAF, Hemedti against Gen Burhan, for control of di Sudanese state.

In one way, at least, Hemedti don follow in di footsteps of di SAF top brass, pesin wey e dey fight now - over di last few years, e don build a vast business empire, wey includr interests in gold mines and many oda sectors.

Gen Burhan and Hemedti have both don face calls from civilian leaders and victims of di conflict for Darfur and elsewhere to face trial for alleged abuses.