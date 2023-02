Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon resign as she say politics dey 'brutal'

Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon don announce say she dey resign afta more dan eight years as head of di Scottish goment.

Di Scottish National Party leader tok say she know "for her head and for her heart" say dis na di right time to step down.

She make di announcement for one sharperly-arranged news conference for Edinburgh.

Di first minister say she go remain for office until her successor dey elected.

Ms Sturgeon na di longest-serving first minister and di first woman to hold di position.

She say serving for di role na "privilege beyond measure".

But she add say: "Since di very first moment for di job, I believe say part of serving well go be to know, almost instinctively, wen di time dey right to make way for someone else.

"And wen dat time come, to get di courage to do so, even if too many across di kontri, and for my party, fit feel like say e dey too soon.

"For my head and for my heart I know say di time na now. Dat e dey right for me, for my party and for di kontri.

"And so today, I dey announce my intention to step down as first minister and leader of my party."

Ms Sturgeon say her decision no be reaction to short-term pressures, but e come from "a deeper and longer-term assessment".

Di first minister say she bin deyfight wit di decision for some weeks.

She say two questions bin dey - weda make she continue dey right for her, and weda e dey right for di kontri, her party and di cause of independence.