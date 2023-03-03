We go meet Peter Obi for court - APC campaign council

Wia dis foto come from, APC/LP Wetin we call dis foto, Foto of Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi

one hour wey don pass

Di APC Presidential Campaign Council don respond to di claim of di Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi say e win di election.

APC for statement say e shock dem to watch Oga Obi press conference wia e make very weird and wild claims about di outcome of di just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections wia e gbab second runner up, according to di result wey di Independent National Electoral Commission declare.

Di party further tok say dem welcome Oga Obi decision to seek redress for court as pesin wey dey aggrieved if e dey sure of di evidences of electoral frauds wey e go present bifo di tribunal as e allege.

“To go court be part of di electoral process and e be di most decent, statesmanlike and civilised course of action to take”.

“We salute di decision. E surely beta pass make e call supporters to di streets and casue social kasala.

Dem urge Oga Obi to consider say e dey necessary to challenge some kind claims for im press address bifo e go to court .

“Contrary to im statement, e no dey true say di election wey hold for 25 February no dey free and fair.

Di party say di 2023 election be one of di most transparent and peaceful elections for di history of Nigeria.

“Na sake of say di process dey credible make am possible for Oga Obi Labour Party to record di over six million votes dem get contrary to pre-election forecast”.

Dem say Labour Party and Oga Obi bin surprise bookmakers as dem win for Lagos State, Nasarawa, Plateau, Delta and Edo wia sitting govnors of either APC or PDP dey.

Those govnors get root political machinery but most of dem lost dia senatorial bid to unpopular LP candidates, dem add.

Di Labour Party also sweep di entire five South East states under di control of either APGA, PDP or APC.

“We believe say di Labour Party Presidential Candidate contradict imself and expose imself to public ridicule as e suggest say di election dey only credible for states and places wia im party win”.

'We get evidence of voters suppression for Southeast'

Wia dis foto come from, APC/ TWITTER Wetin we call dis foto, Inec say Tinubu win di election by 37% of di votes

Di campaign council also tok say make Oga Obi dey forewarn say wen e reach court e must prepare to tell di world how im party win over 90% of votes for im region of South East while oda parties get almost notin.

“We get evidence of voters suppression, intimidation and harassment for South East especially of those wey came out to vote for our party”.

Also wen Oga Obi reach court, e go need convince di court wit im allegation of rigging for ova 40,000 polling units across di kontri especially for North West and North East wia im party no get party agents and no sign result sheets as e dey required by law, dem add.

'Oga Obi no win di election'

APC campaign council come tok say dem wan tok again for di umpteenth time say Oga Obi no win di presidential election and no fit even win under any circumstances.

Dem say di reason be say e no get path to win national election for a multi-ethnic and multi-religious society like Nigeria wia candidate for national election need to appeal to di cross-section of di pluralistic society.

Di reason be say Oga Obi bin anchor im presidential campaign on di failed strategy of ethnicity and religion, di divisive and dangerous politics wey don limp di progress of di kontri for decades, dem add.

“Nigerians simply reject di ethnic and religious bigot through dia ballots”.

Dem say Oga Obi all through im campaign bin present imself as di candidate of di Christians and di Church, wey want help ‘take back dia kontri” from di Nigerian Muslims.

Im campaign also run on di engine of ethnicity, wey inflame strong Igbo sentiments. E also try cash in on di suppose youth unrest for Nigeria, wey di End Sars protest for 2020 cause.

“All di major parties wey contest di election also get strong youth appeal and supporters”.

Di APC campaign council say di lesson wey dey Oga Obi defeat for di election be say no politician for Nigeria fit win presidential race by being sectional and an anointed candidate of any religion.

“Wetin dis mean be say any aspiring politician for di presidency of Nigeria need to get Pan Nigeria appeal and strong support and dey embraced by pipo of oda religions”.

Dem say di president-elect wey be di candidate of dia party win a Pan Nigeria mandate for a free, fair and credible election.