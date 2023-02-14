Court sentence teacher wey defile six-year-old pupil several times to life in prison

24 minutes wey don pass

One 41 year-old teacher, Chukwu Ndubuisi don chop life sentence after court find am guilty of raping a six year-old girl for school premises.

Di incident happun for June 2016 inside Mind Builders Nursery and Primary School, Omole Phase 11.

Justice Sedoten Ogunsanya of di Lagos state High court wey sama Ndubuisi life jail-term say di prosecution dey able prove di charge of defilement against di defendant.

Dem first arraign Ndubuisi, wey be part-time art teacher for di school, on 4 October, 2016, for one Ogudu Magistrate Court, Lagos, on a charge of forceful penetration wey im plead not guilty.

Justice Olufunke Sule-Amzat, wey be di Magistrate wen dem bin first arraign Ndubusi bin grant am bail in di sum of N100,000 with two verifiable sureties wey gatz be blood relations with evidence of gainful employment.

How di incident happun

As dem no dey okay wit di magistrate court judgement di case dey later assigned to Justice Ogunsanya after di legal advice from di Directorate of Public Prosecution come out.

During di trial, di prosecution bin call 13 witnesses while di defendant call nine witnesses.

Wen e dey deliver di judgment, Justice Ogunsanya, cite several authorities, and hold say di prosecution prove im case against di defendant beyond reasonable doubt.

Di judge say,” Di fact, circumstances, and quality of evidence against di defendant dey compelling. Di first time di victim tell her mama of her experience na wen she (di mama) dey discuss di viral case of one seven-year-old girl wey dem defile and kill.

“Di account of di victim and dat of her mama dey uncontroverted, corroborated each other, and dem give good account of di sexual assault.”

Ogunsanya note say di defendant usually send di victim friend to call her and dat di first time wey di defendant defile her na for female toilet.

Di judge say di second time di defendant defile di victim na for inside art room of di school.

She say, “Di victim tell di court say sometimes, her teacher (defendant) ask her to remove her uniform and put im ‘bumbum’ into her ‘bum bum’.

“At another time, e call her into di art room, e put her ontop di table, part her panties, and put im thing into my thing. She say di victim tell di court say wen di defendant don finish, e go clean up di victim wit water.”

Di court say di defendant get unhindered access to di pikin and defile her plenti times.

Justice Ogunsanya clear di evidence of two prosecution witnesses wey be medical doctors for being contradictory, saying dem no come as expert witnesses.

She also dismiss di submission by di defence witnesses say di incident no dey recorded on di school CCTV.

Ogunsanya uphold di result of the test conducted at the Mirabel Centre which showed that the victim had torn hymen and reddish vulva and that there was evidence of forceful penetration.

Di judge, later convict di defendant as charged.

Counsel to di defendant, Olagunju plead wit di court to temper justice wit mercy say dem neva bring any case of improper behaviour against di defendant and im neva also get any case for any police station until dis case.

But di state prosecutor, Kareem Jubril, argue say di law under which dem charge di defendant no give di court any discretion.

Im ask di court to impose di mandatory sentence wey dey di law.

Justice Ogunsanya subsequently sentence di defendant to life imprisonment.

She say, “Di defendant (Ndubuisi) hereby dey sentenced to life imprisonment for di defilement of a child.”

Similar cases wey shake Nigeria

For 2019, court bin sentence one supervisor for one Lagos school to 60 years for prison, afta e rape one two-year-old girl.

Adegboyega Adenekan, dey charged wit one count charge wey bother on di rape of a minor.

Justice Nwaka, wey give di ruling for one Ikeja high court say di evidence before di court show say di supervisor dey guilty as charge.

Di judge say, “Dis defendant dey conscienceless, wicked, an animal, and no fit waka on di streets.

For anoda case, one Nollywood actor wey dem accuse say e sexually assault a minor also raise eyebrows for 2022.

Olarenwaju James wey pipo sabi as Baba Ijesha bin dey guilty of four of attempted sexual assault of underage pesin afta e appear for court.

Court later sentence am to 16 years in prion but say im go stay prison for five years.

Tori be say di victim na 15-year-old adopted daughter of one Nigerian comedienne.

For October 2022, parents of one four-year-old Khadija Adamu for Kano state bin raise alarm afta dia child begin sick afta one man allegedly penetrate her.

Police later arrest di neighbour wey dey stay close to di house of Khadija and na pesin wey di father know very well.

Dem also confam say di girl bin sufer penetration to her private parts.

She later die afta she spend some days for hospital.