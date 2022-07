Kemi wey get Nigerian roots wan be UK Prime Minister, check who she be

Kemi Badenoch, UK former equalities minister don join di race race to become di di next party leader and Prime Minister.

Badenoch wey be Conservative Member of Parliament, get Nigerian roots.

Confirming her candidacy for di Time, she say she want goment wey dey “tok true.”

Kemi na di only African woman wey bin dey for Boris Johnson cabinet.

Di most high profile candidate so far na di former chancellor Rishi Sunak – wey throw im hat inside ring on Friday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resign on Thursday 7 July, 2022.

Johnson agreeing to leave office mean say leadership election go hold to decide who go become di next Conservative leader and UK prime minister.

Already timetable for di Tory leadership race go dey confam dis week.

Who be Kemi Badenoch?

Kemi Badenoch, dem bin born her as Olukemi Olufunto Adegoke for Wimbledon, London to Nigerian parents, Femi and Feyi Adegoke.

For her childhood, she bin dey travel between United States – wia her mama bin dey lecture as professor of physiology – and Lagos, Nigeria.

Wen she dey 16 years, she and her parents relocate go UK.

Kemi na graduate of Computer Systems Engineering from University of Sussex.

She join politics at di age of 25 wen she join di Conservative Party.

For 2012 she represent di Conservatives for di London Assembly election wia she get number five position for di London-wide list.

For 2015, dem declare Badenoch to fill di vacancy wey Victoria Borwick leave behind for House of Commons.

She retain he seat for di Assembly for di 2016 election and dem elect am into UK Parliament.

Kemi Badenoch serve as Minister of State for Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities between 16 September 2021 and 6 July 2022.

She bin also be Minister of State (Minister for Equalities) for di Goment Equalities Office between 14 February 2020 and July 2022.

She previously serve as Exchequer Secretary to di Treasury from 13 February 2020 to 15 September 2021 and Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Department for Education from 27 July 2019 to 13 February 2020.

Kemi dey married to Hamish Badenoch and dem get two children togeda.

List of possible replacement for Boris Johnson as UK prime minister 7th July 2022

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

‘Strong but limited’

For one opinion article wey she do for Di Times, Madam Badenoch say "strong but limited goment wey focus on di essentials" na im di kontri need.

Di 42-year-old MP for Saffron Walden – wey dey among di pipo wet resign dia goment work dis week – say she go reduce tax, but also get "tight spending discipline".

"Witout change di Conservative Party, Britain and di western world go continue to drift".

And rivals go "outpace us economically and outmanoeuvre us internationally", she write.

"I dey put myself forward for dis leadership election becos I want to tell di truth. Na di truth go set us free."

She say "pipo don tire wit di meaningless moral tok" and "logical understanding of wetin dey required to run di kontri" dey miss.

During her time as equalities minister, Badenoch bin chop criticism by members of di goment LGBT+ advisory panel for March.

Dem criticize her for delaying banning of conversion therapy.

Wen UK go get new Prime Minister

Boris Johnson, wey resign on Thursday afta plenty goment ministers resign, bin say im plan to stay for Downing Street until dem choose new successor.

Timetable for di Tory leadership race to replace di Prime Minister go dey confam dis week.