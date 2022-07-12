Man Utd flog Liverpool 4 - 0 for pre-season match

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

45 minutes wey don pass

Manchester United score three first half goals to beat Liverpool 4-0 for dia friendly pre-season match.

Red Devils play di match for Bangkok, Thailand on Tuesday.

Jadon Sancho, Fred and Anthony Martial score di goals for United.

Liverpool bin hit di post twice and create good chances earlier.

Manchester United vs Liverpool match report

Reds bin force De Gea to make saves before United take di Lead.

For second half di two team make changes to dia starting line up.

United bring in Charlie Savage, Tyrell Malacia, Donny van de Beek, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Facundo Pellistri, Eric Bailly, Amad Diallo, Anthony Elanga, Alex Telles, Zidane Iqbal.

While Liverpool bring in Adrian, Salah, Frauendorf, Williams, Matip, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Clarkson, Milner, Jones, Clark, Oxlade-Chamberlain.

But na Erik Ten Hag team continue to dominate di match, dem break down Liverpool defence again wit quick counter attack.

Eric Bailly run from im half to pass to im teammate Amad wey find Facundo Pellistri and im shot beat Adrian di Liverpool goal keeper to make am 4-0.