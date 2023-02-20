Authorities for US accuse 20 Nigerian nurses for operating wit alleged fake certificates

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

37 minutes wey don pass

Di Texas Board of nursing for di United States don accuse twenty three nurses say dem use mago-mago get dia educational certifications.

According to statement wey di board put out, dis formal charges dey come out from Operation Nightingale.

Dem also list di names of di suspected fake nurses, at least 17 come from Nigeria.

Di Operation Nightingale bin involve collabo between di US Department of Health and Human Services and di Office of di Inspector General.

Dem bin launch di operation for January 25, 2023 to find and arrest di pipo wey dey allegedly sell fake nursing degrees, diplomas and transcripts.

According to dia statement, "di list [of pipo wey dey accused of buying fake certificates] go dey updated as di Board get more informate about di fraudulent diploma/transcript scheme".

Already dem don send di formal filings to di accused nurses.

But becos di formal filings no be di last-last disciplinary action, e mean say di nurses wey dey accused go still fit dey work as nurses as di formal charges still dey pending.

How you fit become nurse for Texas

Di criteria to become nurse for di state of Texas according to di Board of Nursing be say pesin wey wan get certificate of licensure need to first complete nursing programme from authorised university.

Pesin now go get dia affidavit of graduation to BON, either dia school go send am or dem go print am send am to dia Dean to sign before dem come submit am back.

Before dem take di license exam wey be di National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX), dem go take online nursing jurisprudence exam wey go give authorisation to test for di actual licence exa.

If di pesin dey America, Board of Nursing go require: application, fees, criminal background check, di passing result for di Texas Nursing Jurisprudence Exam and affidavit of graduation.

Na for dis affidavit of graduation, di Operation Nightingale dey claim say dia listed pipo do dia kurukere waka.

Na di Board of Nursing go get di results in five working days and give di pesin im certificate.

Di nurse go fit now enta di Nursing Board website to print dia verification as di proof say dem don get licence.

For international candidates, dem need provide.