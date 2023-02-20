Why APC presidential campaign council reject Naja'atu as coordinator of police affairs for 2023 elections

Di Presidential Campaign Council of di Nigeria ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) party don protest di appointment Naja’atu Bala Muhammad as di north west coordinator of di Police Service Commission (PSC).

Di PSC bin announce Naja'atu appointment for one statement wey dem publish for dia website on 19 February.

For statement wey di Director of Public Affairs and Chief tok tok psesin for di Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council of di APC, Festus Keyamo, release on Monday, di council say dem “reject di appointment of Naja’atu Bala Muhammad as a northwest coordinator of the Police Service Commission.”

Keyamo say dem dey reject Naja’atu as di supervisor of police officers for di north east region during di elections sake of her activities against dia presidential candidate.

Di campaign tok tok pesin claim say Naja’atu show hatred for dia candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in “di last few weeks” and dis na why dem see di appointment as “callous”, “insensitive, openly confrontational and consequently unacceptable.”

Di Director of publicity add say di appointment “confam” dia “fear” say e get some some pipo for goment wey dey work wit di opposition to spoil President Buhari promise for free, fair and credible elections.

E argue say di role wey dem give Naja’atu require pesin wey dey honest and wey no dey biased to do di work.

Wetin Naja'atu tok about Tinubu

For her letter of resignation and withdrawal from di APC wey she write give di party chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, she say she dey leave becos her values and dat of di party no gel again.

But APC claim say na dem sack her sake of her incompetence and say she bin leak vital information give di opposition party.

Since her resignation, Naja’atu dey very vocal about wetin she tink of di APC presidential candidate.

Local tori pipo don report many tins wey she don tok about di candidate including tok say dem go make sure say di ruling party no go get 25 per cent vote from di northern states.

She claim say everytin about di APC presidential candidate na about money and allege say, unlike oda presidential elections wey be say na di state govnors dey normally sponsor di elections, dis one na di presidential candidate im sef dey sponsor am wit im money.

Who be Naja’atu Bala Muhammed?

Naja’atu Bala Muhammed na Nigeria politician from Kano state.

She bin be one of di first women to serve as president of National Student Union for Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Kaduna.

She bin be di Action Congress Of Nigeria party nominee for di Kano Central senatorial District for 2007.

Naja’atu bin follow campaign for for President Buhari for di 2015 elections. But she also be one of di major critiques of di Buhari administration.

For one 208 interview wit BBC, she say her party goment no dey do any fight against corruption, all dem dey do “na just drama.”