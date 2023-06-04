Nigeria vs South Korea Fifa U20 World Cup Quarter final match stats & preview

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

39 minutes wey don pass

Di Fifa U20 World Cup don enta di quarterfinal stage wey one of di games go see Nigeria play South Korea.

Na for di Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades di game go hold on Sunday for wetin man pipo believe say go dey interesting.

Di two teams don show say dem no come do shere-were for di competition wey Argentina dey host – dem dey eye di semifinal stage already.

South Korea enta di quarterfinals afta dem beat Ecuador 3-2 for di Round of 16.

Di Taegeuk Warriors get very fast players and sharp attack wey see dem dominate dia South American opponent. Dis na quality wey dem bin no show for in di group stages.

Na dem carry second for Group F afta dem beat France 2-1 and den manage draw against Gambia and Honduras.

On dia part, Nigeria reach di quarterfinals afta dem shock di host kontri Argentina 2-0.

Di Flying Eagles as dem dey call dem win dat game courtesy of second-half goals from Ibrahim Muhammad and Haliru Sarki.

Dem bin dey Group D wia dem carry third – di Eagles get six points from two wins and one defeat.

Dem beat Dominican Republic 2-1 and Italy 2-0 but lose against Brazil.

Nigeria vs South Korea informate

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, South Korea U20 team celebrate win over Ecuador

South Korea na finalist for di Fifa U20 World Cup for 2019 – dem lose 3-1 to Ukraine.

Na Hwang Tae-hyeon captain di side for di competition wia dem bin also come second for Group F behind Argentina.

Dem go ahead to beat Japan for di Round of 16 to set-up a quarter final game wit Senegal wey dem win via penalty shoot out.

Di Asian Tigers later beat Ecuador 1-0 for di semi final to set up a final wit Ukraine.

Dis na di 15th time South Korea go dey play dis competition.

As for di Flying Eagles, dem get a mix of evri tin for di quarterfinals of the Fifa U20 World Cup tournament.

In dia last six appearances for dis stage, dem don win three times and dem don lose three times.

Despite di mixed results wey dem get, Nigeria dey some how consistent for dis tournament as dem don appear 12 times – dem don also come second two times.

Nigeria vs South Korea head-to-head

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria U20 team celebrate win over Argentina

Di game on Sunday go make am three times di two kontris don jam for di U20 level.

For dia first game wey Netherlands host in 2005 South Korea beat Nigeria 2-1 victory - Nigeria eventually carry second for dat tournament.

Nigeria do dia own back for 2013 wen dem beat South Korea 1-0 courtesy of goal by Olanrewaju Kayode.