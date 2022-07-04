How defending champions Super Falcons chop first defeat from Bayana Bayana for Wafcon 2022

one hour wey don pass

Di Bayana Bayana of South African don beat Nigeria 2:1 for di Women’s Africa Cup of Nations match for Moulay Hassan Stadium, Morocco.

Na Jermaine Seoposenwe score di first goal for South Africa for 61 minutes, while Hilda Tholakele Magaia make am 2:0 for 63 minutes.

Rasheedat Ajibade of Super Falcons na she score for Nigeria for 90+2 minutes to make di match end for 2:1.

Today match between Nigeria and South Africa na di opening match for Group C wey many pipo see as di clash of di titans sake of di rivalry between Nigeria and South Africa.

As e be so, Bayana Bayana don get di important three points and dia focus na to continue di way wey dem take start di tournament.

Wit dia win today, Bayana Bayana dey tell Super Falcons say make dem chop dessert ontop di "hot meal" wey dem give dem last year for Mobolaji Johnson Arena for Lagos, southwest Nigeria.

Di "hot meal" na for di final match of di first edition of di Aisha Buhari Women’s Tournament where dem sama Nigeria 4:2.

Bayana Bayana bin enta four WAFCON finals but dem no win any of dem, and dem won ensure say na for Morocco dem go rewrite dia history.

Super Falcons wey be defending champions reach nine WAFCON finals and win all of dem.

Apart from Nigeria and South Africa wey dey Group C for di tournament, oda kontris wey dey dia na Burundi and Botswana.