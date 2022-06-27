Afta Peter Obi controversy Father Mbaka tok sorry to Enugu Bishop

Wia dis foto come from, Adoration TV

Influential Catholic Priest wey dey in charge of Adoration Ministry for Enugu state, Southeast Nigeria don clarify say plan bin no dey to attack Bishop Callistus Onaga.

Dis dey come four days afta e urge members of di church to stop criticising Bishop Onaga and di Catholic Church for Enugu.

Bishop Onaga na di Bishop of di Catholic Church for Enugu state.

“I wish to do disclaimer over di utterance say Adoration ministry members plan to attack Bishop. I sincerely wish to say na lie. No be true,” Fr Mbaka tok during one live broadcast on social media on Sunday night.

Wetin happun

Di controversy start wen some pipo accuse Mbaka of making some kain comment about di presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Im latest palava start wen video come out for social media wia e say "Peter Obi dey stingy. Stingy man no go fit be president of Nigeria."

Di video wey be like old recording show Father Mbaka dey tok to crowd of church pipo for Adoration ground for Enugu. Sake of di angry reaction Father Mbaka apologise to oga Obi and im supporters. "Di supporters of Peter Obi feel offended by my utterances or maybe dem misunderstand. I ask for dia understanding and forgiveness,” e beg.

Na di controversy wey cause harsh reaction for social media make di Bishop of Enugu Diocese caution Father Mbaka say wetin e dey do for Adoration Ministry dey capable of "undermining di Catholic faith and teachings."

Dem later suspend activities for di Church. Adoration Ministry confirm di suspension for emergency broadcast to dia over 600 thousand followers on Facebook on Saturday evening.

Father Mbaka latest reaction

Father Ejike Mbaka na di Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Southeast Nigeria

Father Ejike Mbaka na di Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria and e dey popular for im frank tok on top alter.

But di latest controversy don see di Catholic Priest come out on different occasions to apologies and tell im members to calm down.

For di latest broadcast message Father Mbaka say im no dey against di Catholic Church and Bishop Onaga.

E blame di one man say na im ginger pipo for Church and and members of di public against the Bishop of Enugu.

“Na one man (name withheld) dey ginger pipo to do some kain tins. Di man dey mentally unstable and records dey to show am.

Father Mbaka tok where e go wen protesters say e "miss" 5th May 2021

“No plan to attack Bishop Onaga or di Church. Anybody wey dey plan dat kain tin dey on im own. I wash my hand comot.

“Di Adoration pipo wey I know love Bishop Onaga. Abeg anybody wey dey plan to use Adoration Ministry blackmail di Bishop should stop,” e tok.

Father Mbaka say di plan of di “blackmailer” na to cause fight between Adoration ministry members and Bishop Onaga.

“My Lordship sorry for di trauma and all di distraction we don dey give you. I love you, we love you, Adoration pipo na your children. You remain our father.

“No Adoration pesin dey encouraged to attack our Bishop Onaga.”

Di oda times di priest soak inside 'controversy'

Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka no be stranger to apology.

For May 2021, Fr. Mbaka apology to im church and colleagues follow 'misunderstanding' about one mata wey involve di priest 'disappearance'.

Di Enugu based priest also announce one controversial prophesy for April 2021.

Dat time, Fr. Mbaka make u-turn for one of im prophesy wia di priest say God ask am to withdraw im support for di president.

Many Nigerians tok dia minds ontop di prophesy and dem dey divided into two main groups;

Di ones wey want make dem protect Mbaka plus believe say im make sense die.

Then again, im don get issues wit di Catholic Diocese for Nigeria from time to time sake of im utterances.

An in di past, dem don make attempts to control im charismatic nature during im Catholic Adoration Ministry church service.

Im New Year's eve prophesy about what to expect di following year na anoda talking point wey don make di Catholic priest dey popular.

Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka get cult followers across Nigeria wey believe am wella sake of di religious faith.