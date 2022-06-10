Japan vs Ghana: Ghana face off wit Japan in international friendly match

Wia dis foto come from, GFA

one hour wey don pass

Ghana go face Japan dis morning in de semi-finals of de 2022 Kirin Cup for de Noevir Stadium.

Dis go b de first time Ghana dey play in de competition, but de seventh time dem dey face Japan in all competitions.

In de last six games between de two nations, Ghana manage win two wey Japan win four games.

For de Black Stars dis be important friendly match which go prepare dem ahead of de 2022 Fifa World Cup.

Both teams go test dema strength out den use dis game as preparations with international teams de World Cup which go start in November.