Woman climb Mt Everest to campaign against tradition wey dey force girls to isolate demsefs during dia period

Wetin we call dis Video, Chhaupadi: Women rights activist challenge Nepal menstrual taboo ontop Mt Everest

44 minutes wey don pass

For Nepal, women dey dey forced to isolate demsefs inside huts outside dia homes during dia periods, one practice wey dey known as Chhaupadi.

Sangeeta Rokaya na one of many pipo wey dey challenge dis tradition and dey work to change how dem dey see menstruation for di society.

She successfully climb Mount Everest with a message advocating for dem to eliminate di Chhaupadi tradition, raising awareness about im harmful impact.