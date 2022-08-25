Why America dey honour Deborah Emmanuel, wey dem kill for Sokoto for alleged blasphemy

America don honour Deborah Emmanuel, di lady wey dem kill for her university on top Whatsapp messages she bin send.

Dis dey come as US na as dem dey honour du International Day Commemorating di Victims of Violence Based on Religion and belief.

Di office of di International Religious Freedom say, "for mat, mob stone, flog, and burn dis college student, Deborah Samuel for Nigeria, for attack wey hate and blasphemy allegation ginger even as authorities bin dey try stop di attack. We honour her life as we dey continue to work to end dis kain violence".

Di death of Deborah for May and di arrests of di suspects bin create kasala for di state wey make di govnr call for 24 hours curfew.

How Deborah Emmanuel take die

One tori pesin wey base for Sokoto bin tell BBC Pidgin wetin happun.

"Di morning [on Thursday] around 9:00am problem start afta one female -Deborah Samuel - student of di school allegedly insult di name of dia holy prophet," di journalist tok.

"So some student for di campus drag her out from her hostel and begin stone her and some dey beat hear wit stick. Dem kill her and set her bodi on fire.

Viral videos on social media dey show footage wey be like di same account of dis Sokoto tori pesin.

However, BBC Pidgin no fit independently verify di content of both di viral videos and voice notes.

Di tori pesin add say; "From wetin I see, di student use dia WhatsApp group to make di comment"

"Dem set up di WhatsApp group for discussing academic activities and oda tins, so one student post something on religion on dat group"

"So di female student comment ontop di mata and in di process of commenting and condemning di action of dat student, she den use di 'blasphemous' words.



Police for Sokoto state north-west Nigeria say dem arrest two suspects- both of dem na students of di college - and dem also track down more as investigation into wetin happun for di Shehu Shagari College of Education wey lead to di killing of Deborah Samuel.

At dat time, authorities shut down di college indefinitely and order say make all students go home immediate

Pipo wey take eye see wetin happun say di violence for di Shehu Shagari College of Education bin start wen di student - wey dem say be Christian- dey accused of making comments on social media wey dem tag as blasphemy.

Dis wan cause angry reaction from some Muslim students wey allegedly kill her and set her body on fire.

Police identify her as Deborah Samuel.

One police tok-tok pesin say rioters bin also destroy property for di college and block one major highway.

Reports say Deborah be 200 level economic student of di school.

Deborah suppose graduate dis year and I bin dey look forward to dat day - Father

Papa of Deborah Emmanuel tell BBC News Pidgin for interview say e sell half of im house to send im pikin go school and bin dey look forward to her graduation later dis year.

Emmanuel Garba say, “She suppose graduate dis year and I don dey really look forward to dat day.”

“Na my brother wey dey Sokoto call me for phone to tell me wetin happun to Deborah and immediately I start joni to Sokoto to see for myself.”

Mr Emmanuel say e don leave everything wey happun for God to judge and no dey look forward to any court case wit di accusers.

Di farmer say e spend plenty money to bring back Deborah remains from Sokoto and apart from money di procedures e also suffer plenty.