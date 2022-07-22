Ghana police on manhunt for killers wey shoot 22-year-old student inside en Benz

Wia dis foto come from, other

34 minutes wey don pass

Ghana Police say dem dey on manhunt for de killers of 22-year-old man wey unknown assailants kill.

De killers shoot Kwabena Asumadu inside in Benz car around 11pm on Tuesday for Kumasi.

BBC Pidgin sources for de area talk say de young man meet en untimely death around Sofoline for Kumasi after he drop some friend.

De gunmen shoot am through de car window, while he dey drive en Benz.

Checks on en body show say de bullets hit am for en head and neck.

‘No valuables stolen’

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Police say so far dem no get any major leads to de killers but dem dey rely on CCTV footage in de area.

What be interesting be say dem no touch de valuables inside en car.

Police deposit en body for Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue for autopsy and preservation.

Wia dis foto come from, other

‘E pain we, but God knows best’

“Tory you leave us in sorrow” one of en friends, Kankam talk.

Friends den close associates of de deceased share tributes after news of en death.

Most people wey know am say de young man be reliable friend.