Yul Edochie narrate final moment wit im late son Kambilichukwu

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Yul Edochie

48 minutes wey don pass

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie don tok for di first time since di death of im 16 year old son, Kambilichukwu Edochie.

Yul bin neva tok anytin since wey im pikin die nearly a month ago.

Di actor share di final moment wey im spend wit im son bifor e die and say im no fit question God.

Dis na wetin Yul tok: "On dat Wednesday morning, you come inside my room, dressed up for school.

"You tell me say your school wan do inter house sports on Friday and I promise you say I go dey there."

"You dey so happy. You tell me you win one gold medal for swimming. I congratulate you."

"We joke about your height, then you carry waka go school in our ever cheerful manner. And you neva come back home again. I no fit question God," Yul write for im Facebook page togeda wit foto of im and Kambili.

Tori be say Yul-Edochie son, Kambilichukwu die for school as e dey play football wit im schoolmates on Thursday morning, 30 March, 2023.

Yul Edochie kontinu to describe di plenti good quality of im late son and how e make a mark before im death.

"My dear son, just 16 years wit us here on earth, but you made your mark. Great Son."

"Calm, cute, brilliant, always cheerful, outstanding footballer, gentle and loving soul. You’re an angel. "

"We miss you. We love you, Kambi. Daddy loves you. But God loves you more."

"Rest well, Son. Till we meet again. Rest in Heaven wit God. My dear son, Kambi Yul-Edochie. Kambi yoooooo!"

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Yul Edochie

Kambilichukwu na di first son of Yul Edochie and im wife, May Edochie and e bin celebrate im 16-year-old birthday for 4 January 2023 bifor im die.

During im birthday, im parents enta social media to celebrate di teenager as dem reassure am of dia love.

Who be Yul Edochie?

Wia dis foto come from, @YULEDOCHIE/INSTAGRAM

Yul Chibuike Daniel Edochie na Nigerian actor, film maker, director and producer.

Dem born am for 7 January 1982. E come from Anambra state and e be di son of ogbonge actor, Pete Edochie.

Yul wey join acting many years ago don star for different popular movies and some of dem include Idemili, Devil in Red, and Show Down.

Apart from say im be actor, Yul na also politician and im don tok say e go like be Nigerian president for 2023.

Di actor wey be forty-one-years marry im first wife May wen e dey 22-years-old.

Controversy bin surround di actor wen e reveal for April 2022, say im don welcome baby boy wit im second wife, May Austin Muoghalu.

Di actor bin make di revelation on im Instagram page and share fotos of im son and im second wife as im disclose say e love di boy di way im love im oda children.

For di post wey e make on Wednesday, 27 April, Yul tok say di boy name na Star Dike Munachimso Yul-Edochie.

As Nigerians for di comment section dey express dia surprise, di first wife May Yul-Edochie drop her own comment too.

Di woman write: "Na God go judge both of una."

May Yul Edochie biography

Wia dis foto come from, @MAYEDOCHIE/INSTAGRAM

According to di Nigeria famous actor and movie Producer, Yul Edochie, e marry im first wife May Yul-Edochie for 2004.

For one of im Instagram post for 2021 di ogbonge Nigeria actor bin dey celebrate im wife.

For di post Yul tok as she take marry am wen im bin no get anything and how she dey give am happiness for im life.Di couple mark dia 17 years wedding anniversary for 2021.

According to her Instagram page of 577kk followers, May na entrepreneur.

As di tori comot say her husband get second wife and pikin wit di new wife, pipo for social media bin dey try find answer to why im "marry second wife", abi na becos of pikin or male child?

But di fact be say, only Yul Edochie fit tok di reason why e marry Judy. May Yul-Edochie get four pikin dem wit her husband.

Di children na three boys and one girl, and Kambilichukwu na di eldest son among dem before im death.

Di only girl among dem bin get excellent result for her exams and Yul come social media come celebrate her.