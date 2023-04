In pictures: Donald Trump chop arrest over criminal charges

one hour wey don pass

Donald Trump na di first former US President to dey arrested on criminal charges.

E dey arraigned for di Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on criminal charges wey dem say relate to hush money payments e pay to adult film star Stormy Daniels for 2016.

E commot im house for Trump Tower shortly afta 13.00 local time (18.00BST).

E bin wave to waiting cameras, make fist, bifo e enter into im car.

E take just minutes for di former president motorcade to make di 6.4km drive (4 mile) from im house for Trump Tower to di Manhattan Criminal Courthouse.

During di drive, e bin post for im social media website: "E be like e dey SURREAL -- WOW, dem dey go ARREST ME".

E look calm and serious as e waka into di courthouse, e pause to wave at di crowd.