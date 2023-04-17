'E dey sweet my belle as I dey do plumbing work wit my husband' - Blessing Okorare

Author, Gift Ufuoma

Role, Video Journalist, BBC News Pidgin

one hour wey don pass

E get one popular African saying wey tok say “Behind every successful man, woman dey wey dey support am”. Dis na di tori of Blessing Okorare wey decide to help her husband, Oga Reliance Okorare for im plumbing work.

Afta di couple marry for 2017, instead make di newly wedded bride siddon, chill and allow her husband take care for her, she decide to follow her husband go work to help am for im plumbing business.

Although plumbing mainly na man work for dis part of di world, Blessing no allow dat one stop her as she volunteer to learn di work from her husband to fit dey help am for site.

According to Blessing, di real reason why she decide to join her husband for im work na because of di workload of di work wey sometimes no dey allow her husband come home on time.

She add say although her husband no first gree sake of say e bin dey reason how e wan take teach her as she be im wife, but she later persuade am.

Blessing say working wit her husband get plenty benefits, apart from di opportunity of spending time togeda, e also help dem save money for workmanship. Plus clients dey dash her money and pipo dey praise wen dey see her dey work.

According to Blessing she dey enjoy as she dey work with her husband plenty as e give her opportunity to dey spend more time with am and e dey make dem dey close,

She also say e don allow dem make save money because dem no dey hire boys again for some work wey dem dey do togethere.

Anoda thing wey dey sweet her belle be say clients dey dash her money and pipo dey give her accolades as she dey work with her husband.

Dem no support media player for your device Play video, "Blessing Okorare", Duration 3,25 03:25 Wetin we call dis Video, My husband teach me plumbing work – 26 years old Blessing Okorare

‘E no easy to teach my wife’ - Reliance Okorare

Oga Reliance wey be Blessing husband tok say to teach im wife no dey easy because as dem be husband and wife if e shout for her say she no do something well she fit vex say she no go work again, and for dem to continue to work e go need to pet and beg her.

E tok say wen im and wife first start to dey work togeda, im be no like am as she dey always dey with am.

“My friends go say ah, every time we see you we dey always dey see your wife, even some of my customers go say sometimes dey try leave your wife for house make she dey do house work while you come come do your work”