Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Nipsey Hussle

On 31 March 2019, dem shoot Nipsey Hussle to death outside im own clothing business for south Los Angeles at di age of 33.

Di trial of Eric Holder, di man wey chop accuse say im murder di rapper dey expected to start dis week.

Dem accuse am of murder and two counts of attempted murder but im don plead not guilty.

Afta Nipsey death, tributes bin pour for am across di music industry.

Beyonce, Rihamma, Drake, Chance The Rapper, John Legend and Big Sean dey among di artists weyspeak about am.

Di trial of Eric Holder dey expected to last around four weeks.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Eric Holder chop accuse say im kill rapper Nipsey Hussle

Who be Nipsey Hussle?

At di 2019 BET Awards, tributes bin pour in for Nipsey Hussle. Dem give am Best Male Hip Hop Artist and Humanitarian Awards.

John Legend and DJ Khaled perform musical tribute to Nipsey during di ceremony, wey celebrate black culture for America.

During one public memorial wey celebrate im life, around 20,000 pipo naim attend, and US President Barack Obama praise am for leaving “a legacy worth of celebration”.

Nipsey Hussle real name na Ermias Asghedom and im grow up for south Los Angeles.

As a teenager, im be member of di Rollin’ 60s street gang.

E take am 10 years to release im first album Victory Lap wey dey nominated for Grammy afta e reject major-label cash to build im own empire.

Di rapper sell 1,000 copies of im 2013 Crenshaw mixtape for $100.

E even persuade Jay-Z to buy 100 copies - and nai give am im financial security wey im need to pursue im music on im own terms.

Nipsey later become a community organiser and e dey involved wit di Destination Crenshaw community arts project.

“I grow up for gang culture,” e tell di Los Angeles Times for a 2018 interview.

“We deal wit death, wit murder. E be like to live in a war zone, where pipo die on dis blocks and everybody dey little bit immune to am.”

E open di Marathon Clothing store as a way to invest for im neighbourhood.

According to one interview wit Complex magazine, e tok say im won focus on "giving solutions and inspiration" to young black men like im.

Wit di money wey im make from music, im fund improvements to neighbourhood schools and spend time wit students.

E also participate for panel about growing up in di area and influence of gang culture.

Im help to open a co-working space wey dem dedicate to get greater diversity in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Before im death, Nipsey Hussle bin contact officials from di Los Angeles Police Department to arrange meeting about wetin dem fit do to prevent gang violence in South Los Angeles.

As dem dey praise am for im work, authorities bin reportedly investigate im properties.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Nipsey Hussle dey involved in community projects for im local area

Tribute

