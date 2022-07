Key tins wey happun since protesters storm Sri Lanka president house

Saturday historic protests for Sri Lanka, wey appear to make both di president and di prime minister to resign, na "huge show of willpower by di public".

Na wetin demonstrator Catherine Mack tell BBC News.

And tins dey happun fast since Sri Lanka protesters force dia way enta one of di most protected building for di kontri.

Massive crowd of frustrated and angry kontri pipo, force dia way enta di official house of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa official house for Colombo on Saturday.

Dem dey protest ova di economic crisis wey di kontri dey face.

As events dey unfold, dis na four main tins wey don happun so far.

1. Fuel supply don resume

Limited supply of fuel and gas don resume for some parts of Sri Lanka.

Long queues don form for filling stations and community centres across di kontri capital, Colombo on Monday.

Fuels supply dey come for di city afta months of shortage of fuel, food and oda basic necessities.

Video show protesters dey swim inside Sri Lanka president pool afta dem break enta im residence 9th July 2022

2. Continue to occupy

Wetin we call dis foto, Sri Lanka pipo dey do selfie inside di presidential palace

Protesters bin tok say, dem go continue to occupy di Sri Lanka president and prime minister house until di two leaders officially resign.

Thousands of men, women and children dey wanda from room to room, everybody way do selfie in front of different tins inside di house.

Sri Lankan pipo feel say dia many months of protest don finally lad to di removal of dia kontri leaders, wey dem blame for di economic palava.

As dem see small of dia di lifestyle of dia leaders e make dem even more angry.

3. President Rajapaksa confam resignation

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa don confam on Monday say im go resign.

Na im Prime Minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe wey dey plan to step down confam Rajapaksa resignation.

Di parliament Speaker bin tok earlier say di president go resign on 13 July.

President Rajapaksa never dey seen

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

E no too clear wia President Rajapaksa run go as protesters force dia way enta di im official house.

Military sources tell BBC say im dey for one navy ship for Sri Lankan waters.

Tori be say dem move am to safety before protesters enta presidential palace.

Also former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, dey one navy base inside di kontri, di source add.