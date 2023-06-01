Wia Lionel Messi dey go next?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Messi bin captain Argentina to victory for di 2022 World Cup

one hour wey don pass

Spanish football writer Guillem Balague say Lionel Messi go soon make a decision on im future afta PSG confirm on Thursday say im dey leave di club.

Balague add say Messi no go return to Barcelona, di club wia im spend 21 years

Messi go play im final game for Paris St-Germain against Clermont on Saturday, im manager Christophe Galtier tok.

BBC Sport bin report for May say di the 35-year-old Argentina forward go leave wen im contract end dis summer.

Messi, wey bin join PSG on a free transfer from Barcelona for July 2021, help dem win two successive Ligue 1 titles.

"I get di privilege of coaching di best player in di history of football," Galtier tok.

"Dis go be im last match for Parc des Princes and I hope say dem go appreciate am well."

Increased security for Messi, Neymar, odas

PSG bin increase security for Messi, forward Neymar, midfielder Marco Verratti and Galtier house last month sake of protest from fans.

Na afta dia defeat to Lorient and Messi bin dey suspended for two weeks sake of im travelling to Saudi Arabia without PSG's permission. Im later apologise to im team-mates.

Messi bin captain Argentina to victory for di 2022 World Cup and, afta im return from di tournament, e bin look like im go stay for PSG.

Di two parties bin reach one kain agreement to extend im stay by a year bifor dem change dia mind.

Messi don score 21 goals and provide 20 assists for PSG in all competitions dis season, and im get a total of 32 goals in 74 matches for di club.

PSG don fail to progress pass di last- 16 stage of di Champions League for di past two seasons.

Wia be Messi next destination, Saudi or MLS

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Messi bin dey linked wit a return to Barcelona wia im win 35 trophies and score a record 672 goals in 778 games

Saudi Arabia, dey more likely.

Rumour about Messi future for PSG don dey ground for some time now.

Tori be say im don get official offer to join Al-Hilal next season.

According Guillem Balague im say, a dream return to Barcelona dey cancelled.

A move to MLS also no go work - however e dey look like Messi go be di next big star wey dey bound for di Middle East.

For Saudi Arabia goment officials don already dey work on im arrival. Dem don tell dem say Messi don accept one ogbonge offer from Al-Hilal and dey prepare for di move. Dis fit be im camp wey dey prepare for im decision - or na di most attractive proposition for di player.

American side Inter Miami na anoda option, although a reported loan deal between dem and Barcelona – wia im go end up temporarily for di Catalan club – no be option again.

Di proposal by Inter Miami, no dey as financially lucrative as di offer from Saudi Arabia, wey include close collaboration from brands like Adidas and Apple wey go help push up di deal.

However, di initial reaction from Messi camp about di offer na say e dey some how and dem not too feel am.

Di timing and announcement of im decision go dey decided by im new club.

Wetin pipo feel about Messi performance for PSG?

Di common feeling about Messi time for PSG, wey begin for 2021 wen im move from Barcelona on a two-year contract, na say im no dey successful.

Im stats no bad. Messi get 21 goals and 20 assists for PSG in all competitions dis season.

In total im score 32 times in 74 matches, winning Ligue 1 in both campaigns.

Di issue na for Europe, wia im bin suppose ginger di team wey bin reach di Champions League final for 2020 and di semis for 2021.