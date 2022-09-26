Pipo don die inside deadly gun attack for Russian school

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Di city of Izhevsk be home to about 650,000 pipo (file foto)

one hour wey don pass

Gunman don open fire for one school for central Russia, killing at least nine pipo and injuring odas, Russian officials tok.

Victims include five children for di school for di city of Izhevsk.

Di incident shelle for school number 88, wey get almost 1,000 pupils and some 80 teachers.

Di gunman don reportedly kill imself and di reason never dey clear. Emergency officials tok for di scene.

Two teachers and two security guards dey among di dead, according to Russia investigative committee.

Russian media don post videos online wey look like wetin dem feem inside di school wia di shooting happun.

One video show blood for floor and bullet hole for window, wit pikin dem as dem kneel down hide under desks.

According to reports, di attacker bin der armed wit two pistols, according to one state MP wey tori pipo Tass news agency quote.

Di school be di centre of Izhevsk, one city of about 650,000 residents, close to central gonment buildings.