‘High cost of living make me divorce my wife’

Tori of Aminu and im divorce

Four years ago Aminu wey dey work with one fuel filling station for Dandume town for Katsina bin get one wife but come feel say as thing dey move well for am e need to add second wife. Di Katsina man say e dey make enough money every month to take care of im family needs and to even helep oda pipo outside. Na dat feeling of abundance make Aminu get additional wife in line with islamic teachings since e fit take care of im family wella. But as 2022 just enter na im things change for Aminu and to even feed im family come become wahala. “No be say I lose my job or anything but na di high cost of living mean say di money wey I dey use handle my family issues before no come dey reach because of high cost of everything, pesin get money before u know e don finish.” Even though Aminu personal issues start for 2022, experts tok say di high cost of living issue for Nigeria start since 2019 and dey increase yearly with dis year being di worst. Some pipo dey blame economic policies of President Muhammadu Buhari goment even though on its part di goment say dem dey try dia best on di mata. Aminu say how im divorce take happun be say due to im financial issues e come siddon with im two wives wey dey fight am many times as e fit no dey provide dia every need. “I come siddon tell dem say I get rules and if any of dem break am na divorce be dat. Di number one be say any of dem wey first cause fight go leave di house and second any of dem wey comot without my permission do go as well.” “I create dis rules because of di high cost of living wahala and I just want get relief. Unfortunately my first wife break one of my rules and na why I divorce her.” “No be say I no like her, I just do am to get relief from all di wahala wey I dey face.” Aminu say di divorced wife get one child and e don colet am give im mama to helep raise di child. E also add say di wife parents dey tok to am about how to bring back dia daughter but e tell dem say e no fit because high cost of living mean say e no fit take care of her plus im oda wife at di moment.