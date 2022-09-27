'All good things gatz end' - M﻿ikel Obi tok as e retire from professional football

F﻿ormer Super Eagles Captain John Mikel Obi don retire from playing football.

D﻿i 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner wit di Super Eagles, announce im retirement ontop im Instagram page today, 27 September, 2022.

D﻿is one mean say im don comot hand from playing football as career kpata kpata, no more playing of club football gain.

D﻿i former Chelsea player write emotional message wia e tok say "e get one saying all good things must come to an end”, and for my professional football career, dat day na today. ''I look back at di past 20 years of my career, and I must tok say I dey very satisfied wit all di tins wey I dey able to achieve and more importantly di human wey e don help shape. ''All dis tins for no dey possible witout di support of my family, managers, clubs, coaches, teammates wey no dey shake, and most importantly my ever-loyal fans.

''Una support me through my highs and lows, even on days wey I not live up to una expectations. I say a big thank you. ''I go also like to encourage evribodi wey I fit don ginger one way or di oda for my dey my career to neva give up on dia dreams, for evri time you think about quitting, remind yourself why you start. ''Dis no be goodbye, na di start of anoda journey, anoda chapter of my life. I look forward to weti di future get and I hope una go waka wit me. Thank you". E write

S﻿ome former and current Super Eagles player don enta Mikel Obi page as dem dey react to di news.

O﻿dion Ighalo say "Congratulations skippo and goodluck'

O﻿genyi Onazi also say" Ahhhh skippo , I miss you sha LEGEND"

F﻿ormer Cote d'Ivoire and Chelsea play Solomon Kalou " OGaaaaaaaaa I dey miss you Baba Thank You for di wonderful journey, I fancy well well dat first photo' e tok

M﻿ikel Obi Profile