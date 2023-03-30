Court grant Chrisland Schools staff bail over alleged manslaughter charge

Wia dis foto come from, DR MICHAEL ADENIRAN

One Ikeja High Court don grant four staff members of Chrisland Schools Ikeja bail on top accuse of alleged involuntary manslaughter of one 12-year-old student, Whitney Omodesola Adeniran.

Di Lagos State goment bin charge Ademoye Adewale, Kuku Fatai, Belinda Amao, and Nwatu Victoria wit involuntary manslaughter and reckless negligent acts.

Di defendants don plead not guilty to di charge.

Di Lagos State goment bin arraign Chrisland School Limited and some of dia staff and one vendor before di State High Court for Ikeja sake of di death of Adeniran Whitney wey die during di school inter-house sports for Agege Stadium.

Di state Attorney General, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), inform di court say di state get 17 witnesses and dem pray for a date to open di trial.

Justice Oyindamola Ogala wey president ova di mata don fix 25 May, 1 June, 8 June and 15 June for commencement of trial.

Court grant bail wit conditions

Di court don grant di defendants bail and give dem conditions to meet before dem go fit waka go house.

First defendant (Adewale Ademoye, Candy Flux vendor)

Di first defendant bail condition na 10 million naira wit two sureties wey be residents within di jurisdiction of di court, international passport go dey submitted to di chief registrar of di court, statement of tax within di last three years.

Second defendant (Kuku Fatai)

Ten million naira bail condition, two sureties, credible and verifiable information of financial status, passport wey go dey submitted to di chief registrar of di court, statement of taxes for di past three years.

Third defendant (Belinda Amao)

Twenty million naira bail condition, two responsible sureties, 10 million naira each for di two sureties, financial status, residential address submitted to di chief registrar of di court, statement of taxes for di di last three years.

Fourth defendant (Nwatu Victoria, vice principal)

Twenty million naira bail condition, two sureties, statement of taxes for di last three years, financial status, residential address wey go dey submitted to di chief registrar of di court, statement of taxes for di last three years.

Di court however order say make di defence counsel write undertaken in order to release di defendants before di perfection of dia bail.

Wetin happun before arraignment

Wia dis foto come from, WHITNEY ADEDIRAN'S FAMILY

Whitney bin slump on 9 February during di school inter-house sports for Agege Sports Stadium.

Afta Whitney slump, dem rush am go Agege Central Hospital, Agege, Lagos, where dem confirm am ‘brought in dead by di doctor on duty, Director of Public Prosecutions, Dr Jide Martins tok.

Dem later carri out autopsy for di Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja.

Di autopsy indicate say Whitney die of asphyxia and electrocution.

Dem refer di case to di police wey carri out investigation wit di help of oda agencies.

Dem forward di file to di Director of Public Prosecutions office on Monday 20, 2023, for review of di duplicate case file.

On 23 March, 2023, di DPP issue dia legal advice afta dem establish prima facie case of involuntary manslaughter and reckless and negligent acts against di school, some staff of di school and one of dia vendors.

Martins go lead oda lawyers to prosecute di case on behalf of di state.

Di defence team include Mr Kayode Enitan (SAN) wey go lead oda counsel, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN), Mr Yele Delano (SAN) Chief Richard Ahonaruogho (SAN).

On 3 March, di victim mother, Blessing, confirm di autopsy result during one live Instagram video.