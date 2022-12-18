Iran authorities arrest top actress wey support anti-goment protests

Wia dis foto come from, Taraneh Alidoosti

18 December 2022, 10:29 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Iranian authorities don arrest one of of di kontri best known actresses, afta she express solidarity with anti-goment demonstrators.

Dem detain Taraneh Alidoosti on charges of "spreading falsehoods" about di protest movement wey take over di kontri, state media tok.

For one Instagram post last week, she condemn di execution of one man over im involvement with di protests.

Taraneh known for her role for di Oscar-winning film di Salesman.

For her post, di 38-year-old mention some international organisations for not speaking out against di execution of Mohsen Shekari.

Authorities hang Mohsen afta dem accuse am say e be "rioter" wey block one main road for Tehran for September and wound one member of one paramilitary force with machete.

"Im name na Mohsen Shekari. Every international organization wey dey watch dis bloodshed and no dey take action, na disgrace to humanity," she write.

According to one post for di state news agency IRNA Telegram account, police arrest her for failing to provide "any documents in line with her claims".

Dem recently take down her Instagram account, wey get more than eight million followers.

Di 38-year-old na one of Iran most successful actresses.

She feature for di Salesman, wey win one Academy Award for 2016 for di Best International Feature Film.

But since di outbreak of di protest movement she become vocal critic of di Iranian goment attempt to clamp down on di nationwide unrest.

Wein bin cause di unrest na di death of Mahsa Amini inside police custody for September.

For November, she attract attention afta posting one image of hersef on Instagram without a headscarf to signal solidarity with di demonstrations.

Di protest movement don become one of di most serious challenges to di Iranian regime since e come into power for di 1979 revolution.

Authorities don already execute two men afta dey find dem guilty of "moharebeh" – wey roughly translated as "enmity against God".