Ten pipo from same family die for attack inside dia house for SA

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Police dey work for di scene of di deadly mass shooting near Pietermaritzburg, South Africa April 21, 2023

26 minutes wey don pass

Ten members of di same family na im gunmen shoot die for attack wey happun for dia home inside South Africa, police tok.

Di incident happun outside di city of Pietermaritzburg for KwaZulu-Natal province early on Friday morning.

Seven female and three male na im di attackers kill afta dem ambush dia home.

Na neighbours call police to di house wey dey di township of Imbali afta dem hear shooting for early mor-mor wen light go off.

Police Minister Bheki Cele say dem don arrest two suspects, dem shoot one die and anoda run.

Di reason behind di killing still no dey clear.

Wia dis foto come from, South Africa Police Service/Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, Police Minister Bheki Cele (left) and top police commanders visit di crime scene

South Africa get one of di world highest murder rates.

Oga Cele say one of di victims na young pesin wey dey like 13 years, and add say: "Na crime scene, terrible. Too many pipo na im we lost here."

"Dem don arrest two pipo one injure, one don die, one run away and three firearms na im dem recover," e tell reporters for di scene of di shooting inside di township of Imbali for eastern KwaZulu-Natal province.

Report say dem carry one pikin go hospital.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Police dey alerted to di attack afta neighbours hear gunfire overnight

Dis na di second mass shooting for KwaZulu-Natal province dis week afta dem shoot and kill four pipo on Thursday for anoda home for north of di port city of Durban.

For January, eight pipo na im dem shoot die for one birthday party for Gqeberha city inside Eastern Cape Province.