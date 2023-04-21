Ten pipo from same family die for attack inside dia house for SA
Ten members of di same family na im gunmen shoot die for attack wey happun for dia home inside South Africa, police tok.
Di incident happun outside di city of Pietermaritzburg for KwaZulu-Natal province early on Friday morning.
Seven female and three male na im di attackers kill afta dem ambush dia home.
Na neighbours call police to di house wey dey di township of Imbali afta dem hear shooting for early mor-mor wen light go off.
Police Minister Bheki Cele say dem don arrest two suspects, dem shoot one die and anoda run.
Di reason behind di killing still no dey clear.
South Africa get one of di world highest murder rates.
Oga Cele say one of di victims na young pesin wey dey like 13 years, and add say: "Na crime scene, terrible. Too many pipo na im we lost here."
"Dem don arrest two pipo one injure, one don die, one run away and three firearms na im dem recover," e tell reporters for di scene of di shooting inside di township of Imbali for eastern KwaZulu-Natal province.
Report say dem carry one pikin go hospital.
Dis na di second mass shooting for KwaZulu-Natal province dis week afta dem shoot and kill four pipo on Thursday for anoda home for north of di port city of Durban.
For January, eight pipo na im dem shoot die for one birthday party for Gqeberha city inside Eastern Cape Province.
Dis na afta some gun attacks happun for bars last year, with at least 15 wey die for one shooting alone.