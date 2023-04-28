Coronation rites from around di world

Di world go watch as dem crown King Charles III for ancient traditional ceremony on May 6.

But for oda monarchies around di globe dem also get ogbonge coronation moments.

From Queen wey dey crawl to im throne wey dey so sacred wey nobody fit siddon ontop, checkout how some of di world remaining monarchies dey celebrate dia kings and queens.

"Monarchy get ritual and ceremony", na so Dr Elena Woodacre, one reader for renaissance history for University of Winchester tok.

"E get elements wey you see for different coronations", she explain, "E go always see some kind of installation or enthronement. Usually regalia or ritual cloth and di sacred elements like di anointing."

"These elements dey important both for reaffirming di sovereign role but also to reaffirm di relationship between di monarch and di subject", she add put.

Blessed water and Thailand crawling Queen

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Thailand King Maha Vajiralongkorn pour holy water for im body during im coronation for 2019

King Charles III go dey anointed using holy oil wit secret recipe. Di Archbishop of Canterbury go anoint di King head, chest and hands for di most sacred part of di ceremony, to emphasize di spiritual status of di sovereign wey also be di head of di Church of England.

For Thailand, a similar part of dia coronation ceremony get to do wit water, to pour water ova di new monarch to "purify" and anoint dem.

Dem dey collect di water from more dan 100 sources across di kontri between 11:52 and 12:38 local time, a special time for Thai astrology, and den dem go bless di water for Buddhist ceremonies.

For di most recent Thai coronation, of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, im wife Queen Suthida crawl and kneel down for floor in front of am.

Di posture na traditional display of respect for one part of di ceremony wey be di installation of di Queen.

Di King pour anointment water from one conch shell ontop Queen Suthida and grant her royal rank and status.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di king wear gold crown as im anoint im wife Queen Suthida

Seats wey dey too sacred to siddon

King Charles go siddon ontop di ancient Coronation Chair for much of di service.

Di chair dey made from oak and e dey more dan 700 years old, na di oldest piece of furniture for di United Kingdom wey dem still dey use for di original purpose.

Dem design di chair to contain di Stone of Destiny, one historic symbol wey dem use for di inauguration of Scottish kings.

Di Asantehene don rule ova di Ashanti region of Ghana since di 1700s.

Di most sacred object for di Ashanti culture na di Golden Stool, wey dey known as tSika Dwa Kofi, wey dem believe to represent di "soul" of di Ashanti pipo.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Dem crown di current Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for 1999

Di stool dey so holy nobody dey allowed to sit on am - not even di monarch - so during di coronation dem go raise di new Asantehene and dem go lower am ova di stool without him sitting on it.

But, for 1900 di British Govnor of di Gold Coast, Sir Frederick Hodgson, bin demand to sit on di Golden Stool and order soldiers to hunt for am.

Dat search spark protest wey di Asante Queen Mother, Yaa Asantewaa lead. Dem eventually defeat her and di British conquer dem. Dem no restore dia monarchy until 1935.

Canopies, curtains and cloth

Di British monarch anointing dey considered sacred and secret, dem go hold one canopy above di King to hide am so pipo no go see am during dis part of di service.

Di congregation go den shout, "God Save di King!"

E dey similar for di enthronement of Japanese emperor.

During di ceremony, dem go draw di purple curtains back for one pavilion known as di Takamikura to unveil di Emperor wey dey stand in front of a throne, wit ancient sword and jewel beside am.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Japan Emperor Naruhito proclaim im ascension to di throne for 2019

Im wear one yellow-orange robe wey di emperors dey wear on special occasions to read out a formal proclamation.

Pipo shout "Banzai!", wey mean "long live di emperor".

King Charles bin attend di enthronement along wit hundreds of foreign dignitaries.

Feathers and lion hides

Di UK monarch go wear special coronation robes. As dem enta Westminster Abbey, di soon-to-be-crowned sovereign go wear one long red velvet robe of state, with hand embroidered gold lace, and lined wit expensive white fur wey dem call ermine.

Dem go wear a different robe at di end. For di coronation of Queen Elizabeth II for 1953, she bin wear a seven-metre-long silk gown wey bin take 3,500 hours to embroider wit di emblems of UK and Commonwealth in 18 different types of gold and silver thread.

Zulu King na one of di most influential of South Africa' eight monarchs and im also dey wear special cloth during coronation.

For di traditional Zulu ceremony, di sovereign go enta a sacred cattle enclosure to call for di support from dia ancestors and dem go wears di hide of a lion wey dem hunt to prove say dem be di chosen one.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, A fifth of South Africa population na Zulu, so dia monarchy dey very influential

For im crowning ceremony for 2022, King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini wear leopard print and feathers as dem give am im certificate of recognition by South African President.

Calfskin crowns

Crowns na one of di most important elements of any coronation ritual, na visual symbol to mark di monarch as ruler.

For UK, King Charles III go dey crowned wit di St Edward's Crown, wey dey made of a solid gold frame set wit rubies and sapphires. Na di only time during im reign wey him go use am.

Towards di end of di coronation ceremony King Charles go put on di 2.3lbs (1.06kg) Imperial State Crown, wey dem go also use for di official occasions like di opening of Parliament.

Wia dis foto come from, Olu of Warri Wetin we call dis foto, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwase III ascend di throne as di 21st Olu of Warri for 2021

For Warri, Nigeria, na golden crown dem use crown Di Olu of Warri.

Di golden crown replace di 410 years old silver crown wey bin miss during di build up to di coronation.

His Majesty Ogiame Atuwase III ascend di throne as di 21st Olu of Warri for 2021.

For im coronation di king wear red and white royal robe wit coral beads for im neck and hands.