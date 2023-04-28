Kenyan father search for wife and six pikin among dead cult members

20 minutes wey don pass

Stephen Mwiti dey very heartbroken to go identify di dead body of im wife and six children wey dey among di corpses of dozens of cult members wey dem recover from Shakahola forest and carry go one mortuary for Kenya coastal town of Malindi on Wednesday.

"My children don go. Di children wey dem bin don rescue, I carry waka go look and I no see my children," Mwiti tok as im wave one foto of im wife and four of di children.

E don dey carry di foto for one plastic bag for di last six months or so as e dey search for im young ones.

Mwiti tok say im wife carry di children for 2021 to go live among members of di Good News International Church.

Di Kenyan Red Cross say more dan 300 pipo na dem don report say dey miss.

"Dat wife, even if dem recover her body, I no go collect am," Mwiti tok.

"Dis problems wey I dey experience so, na she bring am come give me."

Officials inspect one forest wia dem see 90 bodies near di Good News International Church

Di leader of di cult, Paul Mackenzie don dey for police custody since April 14, alongside 14 oda cult members.

Hospital workers and Mwiti tell Reuters say Mackenzie bin tell im followers say di world go soon end and e instruct dem to starve demsef for dem to be di first to reach heaven.

Authorities don recover over 100 bodies from shallow graves, while eight cult members die afta dem bin rescue dem alive.

Reuters write say dem neva fit reach any lawyer or representative wey fit speak on Mackenzie behalf concerning di accusations against am.

Mwiti say e once try to rescue im wife and children from di forest, wia e see dem dey live wit Mackenzie and about 50 oda women and dia children.

"We bin see pipo from distance but no way dey to get to dem. We go round and round until we see one car somewia for di forest," Mwiti tok.

"We try to call out di pipo and nobody respond to our calls. We clear di way in. Na den we come see Mackenzie."

E say Mackenzie tell dem say dem no fit pick up di children since all of dem don go deeper into di forest.

Latest on Paul Mackenzie

Di search for more pipo for pastor Paul Mackenzie vast Shakahola forest don kontinu as authorities still dey dig out deadi body from di land.

Dis dey happun on di eight day as security forces remain inside di forest in dia bid to rescue more members of di Good News International Church.

As di digging kontinu di Kenyan Red Cross Society say di number of pipo wey dey miss don pass 360.

“Out of dis over 360 missing pipo, 198 of dem dey below 18 years old and a majority of di adults na women,” Kenya Red Cross Coast region manager Hassan Musa tok.

Local tori report say di death toll from di cult incident don reach 110.

In di mean time, Kenya security minister don declare dusk to dawn curfew for Shakahola forest.