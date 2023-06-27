Catalonia join places wey dem tell to allow women go topless for public swimming pools

Wia dis foto come from, Paco Freire/Sopa Images

27 June 2023

Activists for Catalonia dey celebrate afta goment of di Spanish region tell im town and city halls say dey must allow women to go topless for public swimming pools.

Going topless dey inside one 2020 Catalan equality law.

However, some swimming pools for di city dey stop di practice since di legislation dey introduced, wey don result to plenti complaints each summer.

Dem don draw ear now give local authorities to stop any kain discrimination.

To prevent women from going topless "dey exclude part of di population and violate di free choice of pesin wit regard to dia bodi", di Catalan goment department of equality and feminism yarn dem for letter.

Di document bin tok say local authorities need to "defend against discrimination for any motive… including sex or gender, religious convictions or dress".

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Although to go topless dey allowed by law for Catalonia, women don complain say dem no allow dem do so

'Di letter na just reminder'

E also lay down say breastfeeding must dey allowed, and di use of full body bathing suits, wey go include di Muslim "burkini".

One tok-tok pesin for di Catalan department of equality tell Spanish media say di letter na just "reminder", but e dey obligatory for municipalities to obey am.

Di regional goment, wey di pro-independence Catalan Republican Left (ERC) lead, fit in theory fine any town hall wey breach di norm up to €500,000 (£430,000).

Many of di complaints dem file against town halls wia to go topless never dey allowed na from members of one feminist group wey dia name be Mugrons Lliures (Free Nipples).

"Dis na gender equality issue: Men fit [go topless] and women no fit," Tok-tok pesin for di group Mariona Trabal tok.

"We no sabi why dem take so long, but we dey very happy," she add, regarding di letter.

No be only for Catalonia dem dey chook eye for women to dey allowed to go topless for public swimming pools.

For March, reports say women go soon dey allowed to swim topless for Berlin public pools for Germany afta one ruling by di city authorities.

E happun afta dem one woman wey dem drive comot one open-air pool say she dey sunbath topless take legal action.

Anoda woman say dem tell her to cover up while she dey one indoor pool for December.

Authorities agree say dem be victims of discrimination and say all visitors to Berlin pools now dey entitled to go topless.