Jay-Z and Nicki Minaj na di male and female GOATs of Hip-Hop

Jay-Z don dey named as di greatest rapper of all times by di music and entertainment magazine, Billboard.

Dis na in celebration of di 50th anniversary of Hip Hop.

Billboard bin reveal di list of di top 50 MCs of all time to celebrate di music genre wey enta culture.

Jay-Z wey im real name Shawn Carter, age 53 years, na rapper wey don get 24 Grammys for im career.

Nicki Minaj wey be number ten for di list of rappers, na di most rated female artistes of all time.

Oda rappers wey make di list na, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, Missy Elliot, Tupac, Lil Wayne and Drake.

Pipo wey miss out of di list na Migos, Tyler the Creator, Chance the Rapper, Cardi B and Meghan the Stallion.

Who make di top 50 rappers list

Jay-Z

Kendrick Lamar

Nas

Tupac

Eminem

The Notorious B.I.G.

Lil Wayne

Drake

Snoop Dogg

Nicki Minaj

Kanye West (Ye)

André 3000

Rakim

LL Cool J

J. Cole

Scarface

50 Cent

Ice Cube

Missy Elliott

Big Daddy Kane

DMX

Ghostface Killah

Kurtis Blow

KRS-One

Method Man

Big Pun

Q-Tip

Black Thought

Pusha T

Lauryn Hill

Lil Kim

T.I.

Busta Rhymes

Chuck D (Public Enemy)

Future

Yasin Bey (formerly Mos Def)

Common

Gucci Mane

Ludacris

Dr. Dre

E-40

Redman

Bun B

Queen Latifah

Ice-T

Jadakiss

MC Lyte

Melle Mel

Rev. Run (Run-DMC)

Rick Ross

How Billboard come up with di list

Dem tok say dem focus dia rap list for North America and dem decide to no include wetin reggaetón and dancehall MCs bring come di movement.

Wetin dem decide say go make up do list include, di rapper bodi of work (like singles and albums wey bang), achievements (like gold/ platinum certification), cultural impact (wey mean how di rapper music move di direction of rap), long life (how long di rapper don dey rap), lyrics (how e dey tell tori) and flow (im vocal agidi).

Hip-Hop born breakdancers, beatboxing and oda cultural tins

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, DJ Kool Her dey referred to as di papa of hip-hop

Di hip hop genre bin start from 1973 wen DJ Kool Herc arrange two turn-tables to take jam one Bronx Party.

Di rap wey we know today bin start for wetin dem dey call di Jamaican toasting tradition. Jamaican toasting na di marriage of tok and rhythmic chanting wey dia MCs bin dey roll wit.

African-American DJs like Grandmaster Flash and di Jamaican born 'papa of hip-hop' Kool Herc go make di instrumentals or breaks for records by mixing between two copies of di same songs.

Some of di DJs or MCs go start to dey rap over doz breaks for style wey dem bin call MCing wia dem go tok words or drop rhymes to ginger di crowd make dem dance.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Nicki Minaj na di top female rapper for di list wey get only six women

Dancers go come use di breaks dey do acrobatics type dance wit dia head and backspinning, dem later call dem brakdancers.

In di beginning, na live dem dey perform hip-hop especially for party. No be till 1979 wen The Sugarhill Gang record wetin many pipo consider as di first recorded hip-hop gbedu dem call Rapper's Delight.

For di 70s and 80s, dem bin dey usually rap about social issues wey give young African Americans platform to tok dia mind. Na almost always 4/4 time beat dem bin dey use and di music usually get drum machines and synthesizers.

For di 1980s, artists start dey use bodi parts to create beats like di mouth, lips, tongue and oda parts.