Rubiales World Cup kiss - Wetin don happun so far?

Goment lawyers alias (prosecutors) for Spain dey investigate Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales for sexual abuse.

Many pipo bin criticise Rubiales, wey be 46 years, afta im kiss female footballer Jenni Hermoso for her lips afta Spain Women win dia World Cup final match.

Di Prosecutor Office say di investigation na sake of say "e no get permission for di sexual act ".

Dis dey come afta Rubiales chop suspension on Saturday from world football governing body Fifa.

Di day before, Rubiales bin knack hand for chest say im no go resign.

Di Spanish goment don ask Spain Sports Tribunal (TAD) to suspend am – dem go discuss di request for TAD meeting on Monday.

Di Spanish football federation (RFEF) bin also call regional federations for one "ogbonge and urgent" meeting on Monday "to torchlight di situation wey di federation find diasef".

Wen dem announce say Rubiales don chop suspension on Saturday, Fifa order am, di RFEF and dia officials and employees make dem no try to contact Hermoso, wey di RFEF don threaten wit legal action earlier dat day.

Meanwhile Luis Rubiales mama dey on hunger strike sake of di "attack" against her son.

Im mama, Angeles Bejar, lock herself inside one church for Motril.

She tell Spanish news agency EFE say di strike go continue "indefinite, day and night".

Hermoso, 33, say di kiss during di presentation ceremony for Sydney on 20 August she no approve am.

Tori be say Spanish media gada outside di Divina Pastora church for Motril wey dey for di southern Spanish coast, na di town wia Rubiales grow up.

Bejar tell EFE say di "attack on her son, im no deserve am".

Rubiales' cousin Vanessa Ruiz, wey dey act as di family tok-tok pesin for Motril, say: "We dey suffer well-well for am. Dem don judge am before im time.

"Dem (tori pipo) no wan stop to harass us. We gatz leave our house. We want dem to leave us alone and for Jenni to tell di truth. E no dey fair."

How di mata take reach dis level?

20 August - During di ceremony afta di World Cup final match, Luis Rubiales bin hug forward Jenni Hermoso and then kiss her lips.

Hermoso later react to di kiss during one live stream wia she say she "no enjoy" am.

21 August - Rubiales apologise say im dey "sorry for pipo wey bin dey offended" afta footballers, tori pipo and Spanish prime minister bin para for wetin im do, some of dem say make im step down.

24 August - World football governing body Fifa open disciplinary proceedings to examine Rubiales' actions.

25 August - Rubiales insists for one RFEF emergency meeting say im no go resign, and im calls di kiss "consensual".

25 August - Spanish goment say dem go begin di legal process to suspend Rubiales, Spanish secretary of sport say im "want dis to be Spanish football MeToo moment".

25 August - Later dat day, Hermoso release one statement for Instagram wia she deny Rubiales claims, say she "at no time... ever agree" for im kiss.

25 August - 81 Spanish players - including all 23 players wey bin go for di Women World Cup - announce say dem no go play for Spain women team until Rubiales comot from im position.

26 August – Di Spanish football federation say e go take legal action ova "all di lie-lie wey dey spread".

26 August - Fifa announce say dem don suspend Rubiales pending di outcome of dia disciplinary proceedings.

26 August - World Cup-winning head coach Jorge Vilda criticise Rubiales as im entire coaching staff resign to protest against di federation president.

27 August - Federation delegate for sexual violence protocol confirm say internal investigation on top di mata dey go on.