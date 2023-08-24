How Lagos Assembly reject Abayomi, Omotoso and 15 odas as Sanwo-Olu commissioner nominees

Wia dis foto come from, X/Facebook

one hour wey don pass

Lagos State House of Assembly reject 17 names out of di 39 commissioners nominees wey Govnor Babaji Sanwo-Olu bin present to di house.

Na only 22 commissioner nominees dem confam.

Six out of di 17 rejected nominees don follow govnor Sanwo-Olu work for im first term for office and e surprise plenti pipo say di former commissioners dey among di rejected nominees.

Prominent among dem na Akin Abayomi wey work as di commissioner of health for Sanwo-Olu first term - e be part of di team wey do important work during Covid-19 pandemics.

Odas na Gbenga Omotoso of Information and strategy, and Cecilia Dada wey dey incharge of Women affairs and poverty alleviation.

Sam Egube wey dey handle Economic planning and budget, Olalere Odusote of Energy resources and Folashade Adefisayo wey bin handle Education bifor, dey among di rejected commissioners.

Wetin happun for di assembly

Wen di name bin reach di house, speaker, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa of di Lagos House of Assembly constitute a 12-member committee wey go look into di screening of di commissioner nominees. Na di chief whip of di house, Hon. Fatai Mojeed bin lead di committee and naim report di lawmakers act upon.

According to di video wey lagos state house of assembly bin release on Wednesday, e show how di lawmakers bin dey vote for and against di commissioners when Hon Obasa dey preside ova di session.

Wen di speaker call name of di rejected nominees, no member of di house vote for dem as di shout of ‘nay’ bin fill di house and na why Speaker Obasa hit gavel say e show say di house no vote in dia favour.

Why dem reject 17 commissioner nominees

Wia dis foto come from, Lagos house of assembly Wetin we call dis foto, Lagos state house of assembly

Clear reason never show as to why di lawmakers bin reject di 17 nominees and many pipo dey wonder why some of di popular names no even make di confam list.

Obasa tok say di confam commissioners go serve di pipo of Lagos as im also direct di clerk to immediately send di name of di confam commissioners to di govnor.

“Doz wey dey confam no dey serve mr govnor or deputy govnor, na Lagos state pipo dem wan serve and na clarion call be dis to dem. We go kontinu to dey monitor dem and also dey do our own job,” Obasa tok.

Bifor dem confam di commissioners, some groups don come out say di names wey govnor Sanwo-Olu send go di house no dey fair sake of say dem perceive say di names no represent all religion. But e no dey clear whether di disqualification dey tied to di di protest wey di group organise.

Nominees wey make di list include Layode Ibrahim, Mobolaji Ogunlende, Dolapo Fasawe, Bola Olumegbon, Idris Aregbe, Abisola Ruth Olusanya, Moruf Akinderu Fatai, Kayode Bolaji-Roberts, Abiola Olowu, Toke Benson-Awoyinka, Oreoluwa Finnih- Awokoya, Yakub Adedayo Alebiosu, Lawal Pedro SAN, Tunbosun Alake, Gbenga Oyerinde, Adekunle Olayinka, Jide Babatunde, Afolabi Ayantayo, Tokunbo Wahab, Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu, Jamiu Alli-Balogun, Abdulkabir Ogungbo.