Nigerian-Americans wey win elections for US

President Muhammadu Buhari don promise to dey celebrate di success of Nigerians wey dey abroad (Diaspora).

E tok as e congratulate di eight Nigerian-Americans wey win different seats for di U.S. midterm elections.

Special Adviser to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adeshina for statement say President Buhari wish dem sucessful tenure for dia office.

D﻿i Nigerian president also tell dem 'thank you' for dia support and partnerships.

"President Buhari thank dem for dia invaluable support and partnerships, over di years, with groups wey joinbodi with di ideals and objectives of Nigerians in Diaspora associations for di United States".

E pledge im support for every Nigerian wey dey excel for home and abroad.

"President Buhari believe say compatriots wey succeed for good causes na assets to di nation and di continent,".

E say e go always remeber and celebrate dia contributions.

Who be dis Nigerians wey win elections for US

Make wey torchlight di profile of dis pipo to see who dem really be.

For Georgia State five pipo win legislative seats.

Segun Adeyina : Win election for Georgia House of Representatives District 110.

E don do plenti work for different places .

Im dey work for General Motors, and na pesin wey dey into Information Technology (IT) .

Im don work as IT Domain Planner/LiaisonI T Domain Planner.

Im don also work as Technical Project Manager for Comerica Bank between 2011 and 2012 and Principal Consultant for Urban Resource Center

According to im profile ontop Linkedin, Oga Segun Adeyina don develop and manage di process of certifying new sites on board globally and to facilitate di integration of global services and di global product team to providing operational support services and plenti oda tins.

E also be Adjunt Professor for University of Phoenix.

Gabe Okoye win House of Representatives seat for Georgia District 102. Career wise na Strategic planning be im main focus.

E dey write Proposals well well too. E don chook hand for Project Management, Civil Engineering, Public Speaking and many odas.

Who dey win, who dey lose for US midterm elections and wetin e mean 9th November 2022

O﻿da pipo wey win na:

Solomon Adesanya:Georgia State Representative seat District 43.

E﻿ hold im first degree from di Lagos state university wia e bin study Microbiology.

I﻿m be creative writer plus poet according to im profile for Linkedin.

Tish Naghise: Georgia State Representative District 68.

S﻿he collect her first and second degrees from Clayton state university wia she bin study Government and political science and Strategic respectively.

Phil Olaleye: Georgia State Representative District 59

I﻿m be graduate of Public and Economics from Duke University and also go Harvard university for im masters degree.

E﻿ found TribeTalk wey be social network venture wey dey connect high school and college students with ''professionals and scales career exploration, role modeling and mentorship opportunities''.

Carol Kazeem win di Pennsylvania State Representative for District 159

Esther Agbaje dey re-elected as Minnesota State Representative for District 59B.

Dr. Oye Owolewa: win re-election for di U.S. House of Representatives (Shadow Representative) for Washington D.C.

Meanwhile, di oga of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa, don join president Muhammadu Buhari to clap hand for dem.

For press statement, she tok say di victories sweet her belle well well.

"Nigerians don bring not only fame to diasef but dem use dia God given talents, skills, hard work and resilient spirit to showcase di image of di kontri.

Dis don show say dem get di leadership strength and ability to succeed." She tok.

W﻿etin be di US midterm elections

D﻿i Midterm elections na elections into di Congress wey include di House of Representatives and di Senate wey dey happun evri two years

Dem call am midterm sake of say e dey fall for middle of di president four year term.

Na C﻿ongress dey decide di type of laws wey dem go put for di kontri.

Di House of Represntatives dey decide which laws dem dey vote on while di Senate go come block or approve dem, confam appointments wey di president make and for rare occasion fit investigate am.

E﻿vri state get two senators wey dey sit for six year terms. Representatives dey serve for two years and dey represent smaller districts.

A﻿ll di seats for di House of representatives dey up for dis election for November and na one-third of Senate dey compete.

S﻿everal major states dey follow do govnorship election and well as local officials.