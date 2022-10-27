Di Thai transgender billionaire wey buy Miss Universe contest

Wia dis foto come from, JKN Wetin we call dis foto, Anne dey outspoken about her experiences as a transgender woman

27 October 2022, 11:40 WAT New Informate 18 minutes wey don pass

One Thai celebrity media tycoon - wey be transgender woman - don buy di company wey dey run di Miss Universe beauty pageants for $20m (£17.1m).

Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip na di oga of JKN Global Group, wey dey maketelevision shows for Thailand.

She bin act for di Thai versions of popular reality shows Project Runway and Shark Tank.

Her buying of di company dey come as di pageant become more inclusive.

Anne dey outspoken about her experience as a transgender woman.

She tok for statement say di Miss Universe Organization na "strong, strategic addition" to her company portfolio.

"We seek not only to continue di legacy of providing platform to passionate individuals from different backgrounds, cultures, and traditions, but also to change di brand for di next generation," she tok.

"Our relationships with global partners and brands dey ever stronger,

"And our progressive approach continue to position us for di forefront of our industry," Miss Universe Organization chief executive Amy Emmerich and president Paula Shugart tok.

From 1996 to 2015, Donald Trump be co-owner of di Miss Universe Organization.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Donald Trump and Gabriela Isler attend Miss Universe Welcome Event and Reception for Downtown Doral Park on 9 January, 2015

Trump, di former US president sell di company afta two television partners tok say dem no go broadcast di pageant, over comments wey Trump made about illegal immigrants for im 2016 presidential campaign.

Dem also criticise Trump wen former Miss Universe Alicia Machado claim say e call her "Miss Piggy".

Di Venezuela-born model tok say Trump make di remarks wen she put on weight afta winning di contest for 1996.

"Wen I buy di pageants many years ago, dem dey for serious trouble," Trump tok for one statement afta di selling of di company to US talent agency WME-IMG for 2015.

"Na great honour making dem so successful. Di pageants now dey for di hands of a great company wey go shepherd dem to even greater levels of success."

W﻿ho be Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip?

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@annejkn.official

B﻿angkok post list Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip among Women of di Year, 2022 to celebrate International Women Day.

Dis na celebration of women wey don contribute to history, culture and society.

A﻿ccording to Bangkok post, Anne always dey for di front row for any discussion of successful businesswomen for Thailand,

For 2019, Anne na di first Thai and di first transgender woman to receive di Asia Media Woman of di Year award for di Content Asia Summit inside Singapore.

Bangkok post quote Forbes say Anne na di third richest transgender pesin for di world, with estimated net worth of US$210 million (6.37 billion baht) for 2020.

She dey wealthier dan Lana Wachowski, di American director of di Matrix trilogy, wey get net worth of $125 million, and Caitlyn Jenner, di US TV personality and former Olympian, wey get fortune estimate of $100 million.

Anne dey ranked behind Jennifer Pritzker, one of di heirs to di Hyatt Hotel chain fortune, wey im net worth dey listed for $1.9 billion, and Martine Rothblatt, chief executive of biotechnology firm United Therapeutics, wey e net worth dey estimated at $390 million.