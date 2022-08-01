Security update in Nigeria: How police, army, DSS dey handle security threats

Latest security update for Nigeria, wetin police, DSS, army dey do

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Security situation for Nigeria in di last couple of days dey tensed.

Many incidents don happun wey dey give pipo concern.

Bandits for Nigeria don continue to wreak havoc on communities across di kontri and kidnapping don dey on di rise in recent times.

As di security concerns dey intensify, Nigerian goment don issue different statements to warn jaguda pipo.

dI goment also tell di security agents to double dia efforts to bring lasting solution to di security situation for di kontri.

Wetin don happun since last week?

Abuja residents say dem hear sound of gunshots around Zuma rock on Thursday evening.

Eye witnesses tell BBC say di attackers attack one military checkpoint on Thursday evening and open fire.

But police and security agencies never tok on dis mata wey happun for di kontri political capital, at di time of dis tori.

Abuja dey on high alert since July attack on Kuje prison.

Afta di Zuma Rock incident, Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) bin announce say two popular Nollywood actors dey miss.

Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel aka Agbogidi disappear afta dem go shoot film for Enugu for southeast.

Police investigators don see one abandoned car wey belong to Cynthia Okereke.

Actors Guild of Nigeria [AGN] dey suspect say na kidnappers gbab dis two popular Nollywood actors wey be dia members.

Just wen Nigerians still dey come to reality wit di kidnap of di two Nollywood actors, di National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) confirm say dem find di deadi bodi of one corps member, Eunice Igweike by di road side.

Di victim, wey be graduate of Federal Polytechnic, Oko for Anambra State, dey deployed under di 2022 Batch B for di NYSC scheme.

Di last time dem see am na wen she travel to di NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp for Sagamu, Ogun State, southwest Nigeria.

One statement wey NYSC release tok say dem find di lady deadi bodi along Sagamu-Imota Road on Thursday, July 21.

Dem say dem don deposit her deadi bodi for mortuary and security agencies dey investigate di mata.

“Security agencies dey work round di clock to unravel di circumstances wey surround di death of Miss Igweike,” di statement tok.

On Sunday, July 31, Police for Lagos State announce say dem don place dia officers on alert sake of alleged plans by gunmen to attack di Nigerian commercial capital.

Di tok-tok pesin for di police in di state Benjamin Hundeyin for one statement say dem dey aware say Lagos fit dey on di radar of attackers.

Di police assure pipo of Lagos of security of dia life and property as dem send officers across di state to ensure say kasala no dey.

“Di Command dey also work closely wit oda sister security agencies to ensure say no pesin or group of pesin succeed in destabilising di peace and serenity wey di good pipo of Lagos State dey enjoy, “Hundeyin tok.

Di Department of State Services [DSS] on Monday, August 1 release one advisory to warn pipo wey dey live for Abuja to dey careful.

Dem say dem receive intelligence report of plans by jaguda pipo to enta parts of di kontri especially Abuja.

According to DSS, dis jaguda pipo wan abduct for ransom or kidnap pipo to recruit dem as terrorists.

"No site, precise location or itinerary dey known yet, however, high security risk areas include:

Bwari Gwagwalada, Kwali, Kuje, Abaji and Abuja Municipal Area Council," di advisory tok.

Face to face wit bandits warlord in Nigeria 26th July 2022

Wetin police, DSS, army dey do?

Nigeria secret police, DSS, on August 1 advise pipo to maintain environmental awareness on dia route to and from work.

Department of State Services also say make pipo watch out for anytin abnormal around dia surroundings. Dem say make pipo report dis kind tin immediately.

Below na di remaining advice DSS give Nigerians:

Avoid public going out for night

Avoid public drinking places and restaurants especially afta close of work.

Keep to di main road. Avoid using deserted/lonely routes and dark alleys.

Dey extra carefu wen using rented vehicle.

Take appropriate security measures wen you dey approach checkpoint, dey prepared to take ambush/counter surveillance measures always.

Dey vigilant for places of worship, markets, motor parks, filling station and shopping malls.

Make everyone no panic. Di National Security Agencies dey already at alert to mitigate di situation.

"Report any incident to Security Unit at di following mobile contact: - 08101272302/08025713190," di advisory add.

Nigeria Police Force don tell di general public to see and perceive insecurity for di kontri as a common enemy of di land and urge de to share information on insecurity wit dem.

Police tok-tok pesin Olumuyiwa Adejobi say di police need functional approach to tackle “our common enemy”.

“We urge Nigerians to constantly share information wit security agencies as soon as possible,” e tok.

Di Nigerian army on Friday, July 29 announce di appointment of new General Officers Commanding (GOC).

According to di statement, dem wan reposition di Nigerian Army for operational efficiency and proficiency.