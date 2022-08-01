ASUU strike 2022 update: Academic Staff Union of Universities extend strike in August

ASUU extend strike for more weeks

Di industrial strike action by members of di Academic Staff Union of Universities, [ASUU] go continue.

ASUU National Executive Council no consider di option of suspending di action at dia meeting wey end for di early hours of Monday for Abuja.

Dis na according to a statement from di Nigerian lecturers union.

Dis latest strike by Academic Staff Union of Universities start on February 14.

Recall say ASUU national president, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, bin on May 9 first extend di Nigerian public universities lecturers strike by 12 more weeks.

Labour unions across Nigeria join nationwide protest last Tuesday to protest di five-month long ASUU Strike.

Nigeria Labour Congress dey frown for di closure of public universities in di kontri sake of say goment and di lecturers disagreement on dia welfare.

Strikes by Nigeria public university lecturers dey common.

One strike wey ASUU bin do for 2020 bin last nine months.

ASUU Strike - Wetin NEC discuss

ASUU tok say di national leadership of di union only brief di meeting about dia interactions and submissions wey dem make to di Prof. Nimi Briggs Committee wey di Federal goment set up to renegotiate di 2009 Agreement with di union.

Di leadership also tell di meeting about di intervention of di Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, for di mata and di subsequent nationwide solidarity rallies wey di Congress and dia affiliates do last week.