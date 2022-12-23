Who be Salt Bae and why Fifa dey investigate how e enta pitch afta World cup final to kiss di trophy

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Dem see Salt Bae as im dey kiss di World Cup trophy

23 December 2022, 16:22 WAT New Informate 37 minutes wey don pass

Fifa dey investigate how celebrity chef, Salt Bae and some oda pipo manage get "undue access" to di pitch at di end of di World Cup final for Qatar.

Pictures of Salt Bae, di Turkish chef wey im real name na Nusret Gokce, show as im bin dey hold and kiss di World Cup trophy as im dey celebrate wit Argentina players afta dia win over France.

Fifa rules tok say na only a "very select" group of pipo like tournament winners, Fifa officials and Heads of State fit hold di trophy.

Inside statement to BBC Sport, tok-tok pesin for Fifa spokesperson say "Following a review, Fifa dey try to establish how individuals manage get undue access to di pitch afta di closing ceremony for Lusail stadium on 18 December.

"We go take di appropriate internal action " E tok.

Salt Bae get a chain of luxury steakhouses and rise to fame for 2017 afta im technique for preparing and seasoning meat become internet meme.

Many current and former footballers, including Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham, don chop for Salt Bae restaurants.

For November, during di World Cup, im post one video of imsef dey embrace Fifa president Gianni Infantino, afta dat, picture show as im sitdowm wit am for di VIP seats for one game wit Brazil legends Ronaldo, Roberto Carlos and Cafu.