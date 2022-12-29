Di secondary school wey all dia students na teenage mama

Wetin we call dis foto, For Lincoln Park High School, all di students na mama or dem get belle

52 minutes wey don pass

One secondary school for Texas, United States na school wey be say all dia students na teenagers wey get pikin.

From di outside, Lincoln Park High School na any oda school for US, but inside you go hear di sound of teenagers and cries of babies.

On dia walls, you go see posters wey dey encourage students to go to college.

Daycare centre di next to di main building of di school.

Wetin we call dis foto, Lincoln Park High School

Di school dey Brownsville, Texas, one town for di US-Mexico border, and e don dey serve teen mothers since 2005.

Lincoln Park High School na one of di schools wey dey teach teenage mothers for US.

Teen birth rates for US don go down in di last thirty years, but e dey more comman among young Hispanic women dan di rest of di population.

Latinas get di highest teen pregnancy rates of any group and experts warn say sake of di 2022 Supreme Court decision to strike down di federal protection to abortion, di numbers fit rise.

Almost all di students for Lincoln Park High School dey between 14 and 19 years and all of dem na Latina - dis na reflection of di city 94% Hispanic population and dia higher rates of teen pregnancies.

Most of dem na low-income pipo and some of dem na American-born Mexican residents wey dey cross di border daily from Matamoros, Tamaulipas to attend classes for US.

Lincoln Park High School show how dem dey shape di lives of young women wey dey face challenges of dis unexpected and monumental life change.

16-year-old Helen wey be one of di students of di school say she begin attend di school sake of say she fit bring her baby wit am.

"Before na just me, now I gazz tink about me and my baby," Helen tell BBC.

Wen she get belle pregnancy, Helen bin consider abortion or to give her pikin up for adoption.

Her mama tok say she go support any decision she make.

Wen she give birth and immediately she see her pikin, Helen decide to keep am.

"My baby na di best tin wey don happun to me," Helen tok.

Wetin we call dis foto, America, one senior for Lincoln Park High School, drop her one-year-old daughter Sophia for daycare

One student wey dey bear Alexis say she be fifteen years wen she find out say she get belle - "E dey so hard on me," Alexis tok.

"I bin no want drop out sake of say I know say no be correct way to handle am be dat."

But den she find Lincoln Park High School. Her son don almost turn one year old.

Wetin we call dis foto, Pikin dem attend daycare for Lincoln Park High School

Di students dey close to each oda

Inside the classrooms, di way wey di students take close to each oda fit dey shocking to outsiders, though dis one dey clearly very natural to di students and staff.

For inside math class one Tuesday morning, Alexis tell her teacher, oga Arredondo, say she don already register for di upcoming school year.

"I dey on top of it," she tok, with a thumbs up.

Alexis and her classmates face di door as one student walk inside di class late.

Di student wey her pregnancy don almost due dey waka small-small.