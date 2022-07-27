NLC mega rally protest in pictures

47 minutes wey don pass

Nigeria Labour Congress [NLC] stage mega rally for Abuja on Wednesday to conclude dia nationwide protest.

NLC, di umbrella of public service labour unions on Tuesday bin give Federal goment deadline, say make dem resolve di mata wey dey cause di long strike by di public university lecturers within two weeks.

ASUU bin start dia strike for February 14 while NLC don threaten indefinite strike if nothing happun.

Dis na di pictures for di protest for di Nigerian capital.