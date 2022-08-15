Iran blame Salman Rushdie and im supporters for im stabbing

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Iran don say dem no get any link wit Salman Rushdie attacker as dem blame di writer for wetin happun to am.

One man enta stage for one event for New York state and stab 75-year-old Rusdie 10 times for face, neck and abdomen.

Oga Rushdie fit breath now witout any aide.

Di writer bin dey face over 30 years of death threats for im 1988 novel di Satanic Verses.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken accuse Iran state media say dem dey happy about di attack, and dem condemn dis kind behaviour.

Iranian media don comment on di attack well well and dem call am “divine retribution”.

Iran state broadcaster daily Jaam-e Jam tok for news highlight say Rushdie fit lose one eye, and im say “one eye of di Satan don dey blinded”.

As news of Friday attack come out, pipo bin put eye for Tehran where di fatwa – religious edict – wey call for Rushdie assassination bin first dey issued more dan 30 years ago.

But on Monday, Iran foreign ministry tok-tok pesin Nasser Kanaani give di kontri first official reaction. Im tok say Tehran "categorically" deny any link. Im add say nobody get di right to accuse di Islamic Republic of Iran".

Kanaani tok say freedom of speech no give Rushdie di right to insult religion for im writing.

“For dis attack, we no consider anyone but Salman Rushdie and im supporters worthy of blame and even condemnation,” Kanaani tok for im weekly press conference for Tehran.

"By insulting the sacred matters of Islam and crossing di red lines of more dan 1.5 billion Muslims and all followers of di divine religions, Salman Rushdie don expose imsef to di anger and rage of di pipo.”

Iran get no oda information about Rushdie attacker except wetin don appear for media, im add.

One tok-tok pesin for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tok say e dey absurd to suggest say Oga Rushdie na im suppose chop blame for di attack. E add say wetin happun no be only attack on Rushdie, na attack on di right to free speech and expression.

Earlier, di UK shadow foreign secretary David Lammy bin press di goment to urgently put diplomatic pressure on iran to apologise and withdraw di “truly sickening” comments.

Oga Blinken bin earlier condemn Iran state institutions for inciting violence against di author.

Im tok for one statement say Oga Rushdie don “consistently stand for di universal rights of freedom of expression, freedom of religion or belief, and freedom of di press”.

“While law enforcement officials continue to investigate di attack, I dey reminded of di destructive forces wey seek to undermine dis rights, including through hate speech and incitement to violence.

“Specifically, Iranian state institutions don incite violence against Rushdie for generations, and state-affiliated media recently express happiness about di attempt on im life. Dis kind tin dey despicable.”

Oga Blinken add say di US and im partners go use “everi appropriate tool” at dia disposal to stand up to wetin im call dis “dis threats”.

On Sunday, Oga Rushdie son tok say di author dey critical condition: “Though im life-changing injuries dey severe, im usual feisty and defiant sense of humour still dey intact," im tok.

Di family dey “extremely relieved” on Saturday wen hospital komot di ventilator wey dem attach to Oga Rushdie, e tok and add say im papa dey able to say some words.

Di author agent Andrew Wylie tok say di celebrated novelist suffer severe nerves for one arm, damage to im liver, and fit lose one eye.

Di 24-year-old Hadi Mata wey dem charge ova Friday attack don plead not guilty to charges of attempted murder and assault. Dem accuse am of running to di stage and stabbing Oga Rushdie at least 10 tunes fir face, neck and abdomen.

Di novelist dey forced into hiding for nearly 10 years afta im publish The Satanic Verses for 1988.

Many Muslims bin vex sake of di book as dem argue say di portrayal of di Prophet Muhammad na grave insult to dia faith.

Oga Rushdie face death threats and di den-Iranian leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issue one fatwa wey call for Rushdie assassination, and place $3m (£2.5m) bounty on di author head.