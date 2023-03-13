‘No party dey allowed to check BVAS’- INEC tok as dem begin reconfigure di machine

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, BVAS na di equipment INEC dey use to accredit voters

Di Independent national electoral commission say ‘’no party dey allowed to check BVAS’.

BVAS na di equipment INEC dey use to accredit voters before dem fit vote.

Na dat machine dem dey upload results from polling units to Inec portal so di public go fit see am.

Inec National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, tok for television say “No political party dey allowed to look into di brain of di BVAS or di biometrics of voters.’’

Im tok dey come afta court of appeal bin grant dia request to reconfigure di BVAS last week.

Dis na afta parties for di presidential election, Labour Party and di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) carry di matter go court.

Dem claim say to reconfigure di BVAS, go tamper wit di information inside.

Bola Tinubu of di ruling All Progressives Congress win di February 25 presidential election.

Di 70-year-old politician get 37% of di vote, official results show.

Tinubu go take ova from President Muhammadu Buhari wen im tenure end.

Im main rival Atiku Abubakar poll 29%, and Labour Peter Obi 25%.

Both Atiku Abubakar of PDP, Peter Obi of Labour Party say dem go challenge di result for court.

BVAS reconfiguration go end on Tuesday

INEC also give update on di di reconfiguration of di BVAS machine.

Oga Okoye say “I’m sure by Tuesday we hope to complete di resettling of di BVAS for di governorship and state assembly elections''.

E add say ''di results for all di places wia elections bin take place go dey pushed to di accreditation backend.”

On March 18, governorship and state assembly elections go take place.

Na 28 states go hold govnorship election out of di 36 states for di kontri.

Di winners of all di election go take oath of office on May 29.

Appeal court ruling on LP, PDP matter

Di Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) wey dey sit for di Court of Appeal for Abuja Nigeria capital give di Inec, di go ahead to reconfigure di BVAS wey dem use for di presidential election.

BVAS na di new voting device wey dey for cross-checking voters names for di Register of Voters.

E dey authenticate voters wit di use of dia fingerprints or facials.

Di BVAS also get camera and di capacity to snap Polling Unit level result and upload am to di INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal so dat citizens go fit view results as election dey end for each Polling Unit.

Di court for dia unanimous decision by di three-member panel of Justices, rule say if dem stop Inec from reconfiguring di BVAS, e go affect di upcoming govnorship and State Assembly elections.