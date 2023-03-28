Who be Damagum di new PDP Acting National Chairman

Di main opposition party for Nigeria, di Peoples Democratic (PDP) don appoint Umar Damagum as di acting National Chairman of di party.

Di National Working Committee of di party announce di change on Tuesday 28 March, 2023 for dia meeting for Abuja di Nigerian capital.

Di National Publicity Secretary of di PDP, Debo Ologunagba, tok for statement on Tuesday say “Di National Working Committee (NWC) of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for emergency meeting today, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, acknowledge di Order of di Benue State High Court, dated March 27, 2023, wit regards to di Chairmanship position of our great Party,”

Im say dem tink am well well before dem take di decision.

“Afta careful consideration of di Court Order and in line wit Section 45 (2) of di Constitution of di PDP (as amended in 2017), di NWC resolve say di Deputy National Chairman (North) Amb. Umar Ililya Damagum go assume di National Chairmanship of our Party in an acting capacity wit effect from today, Tuesday, March 28, 2023.”

Im dey replace Iyorchia Ayu wey chop suspension by im ward for Benue State sake of anti-party activities.

How Ayu chop suspension for im ward

Di former National Chairman of di Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu bin chop suspension from di PDP on Sunday 26 March, 2023

Na di Ward Executive of di party for Igyorov Ward of Gboko Local Goment Area, of Benue state suspend am.

Di Ward Secretary Mr. Vangeryina Dooyum wey tok to tori pipo on behalf of di Ward Chairman Kashi Philip, explain say Dr. Ayu chop suspension from di Executive sake of allege anti party activities.

Di Secretary tok say dem reach di decision to suspend di National Chairman afta di leadership review im conduct, dat na afta di general elections as im read from one text wey 12 out of 17 members of di Ward Executive sign.

Di Secretary say, “we observe wit utmost shock say, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu wey be di National Chairman of PDP work against di success of di party for Igyorov Council Ward.

“E dey on record say, im also fail to pay im Annual Subscription Fees as Section 8 (9) of di constitution of di PDP 2017 (As Amended) tok

“Further investigation also revealed say, im no vote during di Govnorship and State Assembly Elections on 18 March, 2023.

“We also discover say, most of im closest allies work for di opposition party, di All Progressive Congress, APC, na why, di low performance of di PDP for Igyorov Ward.

“In view of di foregoing, we hereby pass a Vote of No Confidence on Dr. Iyorchia Ayu and suspend am as a member of our party with immediate effect. Di suspension takes effect from March 24, 2023.

How Ayu bin react afta im suspension

Meanwhile di former National Chairman of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Iyorchia Ayu bin no take di suspension by im ward for Benue State serious.

For statement on Monday by im media aide Simon Imobo-Tswam, say di ward no get di powers to suspend him.

“Di PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, neva chop suspension by im Ward. Some members of di Exco dey do follow -follow by political gamblers to cause mischief and nothing more,”.

“For starters, Article 57(7) of di PDP Constitution as e dey Amended for 2017 strongly dey against any organ of di party or executive committee of di party for di Ward or State Level to take any disciplinary action against any member of di party National Executive Committee.

“Di allege suspension na, therefore, one exercise wey dey fruitless as e dey get im strength majorly from gross illiteracy, ignorance, gambling, and desperation. Na only mischief, drama, and propaganda value e get.”

High Court give restraining order

One High Court for Makurdi, di Benue State capital, also stop di National Chairman of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu to dey parade imsef as chairman of di party.

Dis order go dey till di determination of di substantive suit wey dem don adjourn to 17 April, 2023 wen court go hear di mata.

Local tori pipo dey report say na one member of di party from Benue Terhide Utaan, wey be di plaintiff before Justice W. I Kpochi, obtain di order wey dey stop Ayu from parading imsef as national chairman of di party.

Tori pipo also report say di plaintiff tell dem afta im get di order say e dey wrong for Ayu to dey parade imsef as National Chairman afta im don chop suspension from im Ward Exco and e go cause plenti katakata if e kontinu.

Ayu and di G5 Govnors drama

Some PDP Govnors bin don dey call for Ayu to resign im position bifo di general elections.

Some of di Govnors wey call for im resignation dey under di G5 wey be Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Samuel Ortom of Benue State and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State.

Na Govnor Nyesom Wike lead di G5 govnors wey bin dey argue say since di presidential candidate for di 2023 election na Atiku Abubakar wey come from northern Nigeria, Iyorcha Ayu wey come from di same region comot so dat anoda pesin from di south go take di position.

Di G5 govnors say na sake of fairness and equity dem dey tell Ayu to resign but Ayu and di PDP no gree wit di G5 govnors.

Di kwesion now, na who go be di new original chairman for PDP afta Damagum act finish?

Umar Damagum Profile

Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum na former Ambassador of Nigeria to Romania.

Im from Yobe State and na di new Acting National Chairman of di Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).

Na former Deputy Chairman North to former chairman Iyorcha Ayu.